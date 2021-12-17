All eyes in the Armuchee High School gymnasium were focused on Rome’s Jay'Quan Nelson on Thursday evening in Rome’s second-round game of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament versus Chattooga.
The Wolves were up comfortably at the end of the first half, but Chattooga had slowly crept back in it and cut it to a two-point game at 57-55 with 21 seconds left in regulation via a 3-pointer by Damien Smith. Nelson drew a shooting foul on the very next possession and had a chance to put the game away with 11 seconds to play.
Despite the pressure, Nelson calmly sank both free throws to ice the game, as the Wolves went on to win 59-55.
Rome head coach John McFather talked about that big moment.
“You've got to make free throws in tight games,” McFather said. “We've got good players that know how to shoot free throws – three or four in fact. He (Nelson) stepped up and made some big free throws in that spot - no doubt about it. That was good for him and good for us.”
After a competitive first quarter, the Wolves (7-1) started to pull away in the second period, were up by 15 at halftime at 38-23 and seemed to be in firm control of the game. However, the Indians (3-4) fought back to cut it to two in the final seconds before Nelson’s aforementioned free throws sealed the deal.
Smith and teammate Jaylon Johnson led Chattooga in scoring with 17 points apiece, while Xavier Gray and Brody Mobbs both contributed seven.
In addition to making the two clutch free throws late in the game, Nelson paced the Wolves along with Braxton Wade with 20 points apiece. Cameron Keith was right behind them with nine. McFather acknowledged the standout play of Nelson and Wade in the game.
“They are both great guards, and both can score,” McFather said. “There’s no doubt about that. They did a good job. It’s hard to stop us when we got three or four guys that can score.”
With the win, the Wolves advance to play Model on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals. While McFather said he was happy with the result against Chattooga and the fact that his team was forced to execute in a tight game, he said he knows his team must improve in certain areas in order to reach their season goals and perform well against the Blue Devils on Friday.
“What we didn’t do is finish the game,” McFather said. “We've got to learn to finish. We had a big lead. We didn’t do some things that we should have to close that game out and go ahead and put them away. That’s a credit to Chattooga as well. That’s the second time we’ve played them. They've got a couple of really good players. They can shoot. You can’t give them any breathing room. We gave them a little breathing room, and they took advantage of it. We've got to learn to play with a little bit more poise. You've got to keep playing strong for four quarters.”
Chattooga falls into the consolation bracket where they will face Armuchee on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
In other boys action from Thursday's tournament:
Coosa boys 64, Unity Christian 55
In the nightcap, the Coosa boys faced off against their counterparts from Unity Christian in a consolation game in the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament. Despite a solid effort from the Lions, the Eagles ultimately prevailed.
Even in the loss, Unity Christian’s Austin Wilkerson had an excellent night, as he paced both teams in scoring with 28 points. Coosa head coach Tommy Lewis said he was impressed by the play of Wilkerson but feels like his team could’ve played better.
“I don’t know if we were looking past or tired or what, but we did not give Unity the respect we should’ve given them, and I think that showed up in the score,” Lewis said. “They played up to where they should be, and we did not.”
Coosa’s Joseph Richardson put up 27 points in his team’s win, while Zaire Philyaw and Aaron Davis added 17 and 11 points, respectively. Unity Christian’s Dylan Brown, Logan Smith and Bryson Marcos finished behind Wilkerson with seven points apiece.
The tournament may be over for both teams, but Lewis said he feels like the experiences Coosa had will help them going forward.
“We still don’t know each other really well,” Lewis said. “I think the big thing in a game like tonight is that they did some things where I think I can go back and say, ‘I’ve been telling you that you can’t do that and look what happens.’ We’ve been really lucky. We’ve played really well. Now, we’ve had a couple of games where some of the bad stuff is popping up. As a coach, it gives you a chance to address it. As long as people are winning, they really don’t listen to you. It’s only after a loss or a bad game that you can get their attention a little bit more.”
The Eagles and Lions will meet again on Tuesday for each side's next game as they battle in a non-region contest at 7:30 p.m. at Coosa.