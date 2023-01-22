ACWORTH -- In an atmosphere that resembled a playoff game, the Rome Wolves survived a fourth-quarter rally and upset bid by Allatoona to earn a razor-thin 57-56 road win on Friday night.
Sitting in the stands, one wouldn't know that Allatoona is the last-place team in Region 6-AAAAAA or that Rome is just 2 1/2 games out of first place. Buoyed by a boisterous home crowd, the Bucs gave Rome all it could handle, even leading by three points with under four minutes remaining.
However, some clutch plays down the stretch gave the Wolves just enough breathing room to survive and head home with a win.
"I thought Allatoona shot the ball well tonight, and while their record may not show it, their team does a lot of good things," said Rome head coach John McFather. "I was proud of how our guys kept their composure, especially down the stretch when a few things didn't go our way. I like how we executed and played through some adversity. This might be the best overall team win we've had this season, because everyone played so hard and contributed in some way."
Outside of the home locker room, Allatoona head coach Chad Phillips may have been disappointed in the outcome, but not in his team's effort.
"We wanted to stay close at the end, and we did that. We wanted to put the pressure on Rome, and they just made some big plays," Phillips said. "We're a young team and still learning how to finish and how to win games. I felt like we could have done more -- we had some open shots at the end -- but we just couldn't close it out. But I love these guys and how they play so hard, and I told them to just stick to the process. We're getting close, and we're going to upset somebody one of these nights."
In Friday's see-saw battle, Rome (11-9, 5-3 6-AAAAAA) got off to a strong start, drilling four 3-point shots in the first quarter to build an 18-13 lead. However, Allatoona (6-13, 1-7) then caught fire in the second quarter, hitting four 3-point bombs of its own, taking the lead twice in the period.
Rome junior guard Braxton Wade then nailed two 3-pointers in the final minute to give the Wolves a 34-29 cushion at halftime.
In the third quarter, a steal and layup by senior Bryson Thacker gave Rome its biggest lead of the night at 44-37, but that's when the homestanding Bucs started to fight back. A 12-4 run over the next five minutes put Allatoona in front 49-48, and a minute later, the Bucs hit two free throws to take a 53-50 lead with 3:52 remaining.
However, Rome went on a 7-1 flurry to reclaim the momentum, including a layup and a long 3-pointer by Wade in a ten-second span to take a 57-54 lead. An apparent game-sealing layup by Rome with 18 seconds left was waved off by a questionable traveling call, and Allatoona hit a free throw in the final six seconds to close to within one.
Allatoona's desperation half-court shot at the buzzer narrowly missed, and Rome improved to 4-1 in true road games this year, with three more consecutive road tests coming up.
"We tell our guys the same thing each week -- just focus on getting better and peaking at the right time," McFather said. "Getting a region win on the road is always tough, and we did that tonight."
Wade led Rome with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jamiel Williams added 10 points.
Allatoona was led by Landen Pitts' 17-point effort, with Dean Soulsby scoring 11 points and Cole Smith adding nine.
Rome will have a few days off before its next contest when it travels to Etowah on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for another big region matchup.
In the Rome-Allatoona girls game earlier on Friday:
Rome 59, Allatoona 37
ACWORTH -- Basketball season can be a grind in the final weeks leading up to the postseason, but with playoff seedings at stake, it's not hard to keep a team motivated.
With only a couple of weeks left before the Region 6-AAAAAA tournament, Rome girls head coach Thomas McAboy knows that his team still has an outside shot at the top seed in the region, but the Lady Wolves will have to remain consistent over their final few games.
Rome maintained its hold of second place in the region with a solid 59-37 road win at Allatoona on Friday night. The Lady Wolves are just two games behind first-place River Ridge, which also happens to be the top-ranked team in the state. Rome gets another crack at River Ridge in the season finale, but before then, McAboy wants his team to focus on steady play and daily improvement, both individually and as a team.
"We just want our team to stay consistent," McAboy said. "We try to get them to see what kind of play has gotten them to this point. We always preach that defense is important, and that defense can turn into offense in the transition game. We had some good runs tonight, forcing turnovers and getting easy buckets, so I was definitely pleased."
Allatoona actually took an early lead in the first two minutes, leading Rome 5-2, but a 13-2 run by the Lady Wolves over the next four minutes seized the momentum away from the home team. Jermiya Winston closed the quarter with a three-point bomb and then a steal and layup at the buzzer to give the Lady Wolves a double-digit lead at 20-10.
Rome led 26-19 at the half and then started the third period with a 12-3 run to build a16-point lead, and the Lady Wolves never looked back.
"That talent differential really came out as the game went on," said Allatoona head coach James Bouyer. "Rome is a pretty deep team, and it shows. Even with a loss, we try to show our team some examples of how you can improve and eventually build a program to the caliber of Rome. I was proud of how our team competed all night long."
Allatoona (3-11, 0-8) did have something to celebrate just before halftime, when senior guard Abby Hohl hit a short jumper to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career.
"That was big for Abby, and I'm glad she got that milestone," Bouyer said. "She's been close these last few games, and I think this takes a little pressure off of her. She's been a great player for our program."
Rome (13-7, 6-2) got all 12 players into the game, and nine players broke into the scoring column. Winston led the team with 17 points, while Breana Griffin added 15 points, most of them from the free-throw line after repeated drives to the basket.
Alyssa McFarlan led the Lady Buccaneers with 14 points, while Hohl finished with 13 and Suki Bradley chipped in 10.
Rome is off until Friday, when the Lady Wolves will travel to Etowah for a 6 p.m. tip-off in 6-AAAAAA play.