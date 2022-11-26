Rome’s defense locked down Marist’s patented option attack, and the Wolves’ offense made timely plays when it mattered most on Friday night at Barron Stadium as Rome topped Marist 17-7 in a Class 6A Quarterfinal game.
The Wolves (12-1) had worked on stopping Marist’s option offense all week and it showed at Barron, as Rome allowed only one scoring drive all night, holding a Marist squad that never scored fewer than 21 points all season to a paltry seven.
“I just think that we took the first element away from the option, and that was the dive. That got them out of their offense. When we got them into third-and-long situations, it just wasn’t very good for them,” Rome head coach John Reid said. “You have to be happy with our defense allowing only seven points against a very tough offense.”
While Rome’s defense shut down Marist’s attack, the Wolves’ offense made the most of a handful of opportunities.
Quarterback Reece Fountain got things going for the Wolves on their opening drive of the game, hitting receiver DK Daniel for a couple of big gains. Faced with a third and 13 from their own 46, Fountain rolled to his right barely avoiding the blitz before winging a pass to Will Bray. Bray broke free from his defender, caught the ball and raced 54 yards for a touchdown, giving Rome a 7-0 lead.
Rome had another solid drive late in the first quarter, but it stalled at Marist’s 20-yard line and a 37-yard field goal went just wide.
Marist missed a field goal of its own in the second quarter and neither offense could manage to get on the board. Rome linebacker Alto Moore did snag an interception late in the quarter, but time ran out before Rome could take advantage of the field position.
“We did make some adjustments at halftime. Offensively, we felt like we were causing all of our own problems with penalties and mistakes and so forth. We thought if we could clean up our game a little bit, we could do well,” Reid said. “Marist played some good defense, and Reece was a little shaky in the pocket at times. We had to settle him down there. He did make some great throws. Our defense kept giving the ball back to our offense, and we had some timely drives.”
The Wolves’ defense forced two three and out possessions from the War Eagles (10-3) in the third quarter, while Rome’s offense managed to run 18 plays. Although Rome didn’t reach the end zone in the quarter, Diego Cordon connected on a 26-yard field goal to extend Rome’s lead to 10-0 late in the third quarter.
Marist’s offense found some life early in the fourth quarter. After a pass interference call gave them some nice field position, the War Eagles hit a big pass play to tight end Luke Harpring moving them down to Rome’s nine-yard line. The Wolves’ appeared to force and recover a fumble two plays later but got flagged for an apparent helmet-to-helmet tackle, giving the ball back to the War Eagles. Marist finished the drive on a one-yard touchdown from quarterback Jack Euart, cutting Rome’s lead to 10-7.
Rome’s offense got moving quickly to answer, however, with Fountain hitting Javarius Mcdearmont for a 19-yard reception. He found Daniel for a big two-yard completion for a first down before hooking up with Martavious Collins for a 17-yard completion, setting the Wolves up at Marist’s 13-yard line. On third and nine, Fountain rolled to his left and evaded a couple of Marist defenders, buying time for Bray to get open.
Bray kept running his route and managed to get open in the back of the end zone. Fountain saw it and threw it to him. Bray caught the pass with defenders all around him, scoring the touchdown and giving Rome the 17-7 lead with 6:07 remaining in the contest.
“It was rollout left, and I knew I was going to have to improvise. I saw Will in the back right between three defenders, and I knew I had to give him a chance. He caught it, and it was insane,” Fountain said. “I just feel like Will and I are different. We train together in the offseason, and we really know where each other want to be.”
The reception was reminiscent of Bray’s game-winning touchdown grab against Pebblebrook earlier in the season.
“It was just a broken down play, and we had to go make a play to win the game. We just had to go win,” Bray said. “I just do what I am coached to do every time, and it just works out. I think this one was a little more special (than the Pebblebrook catch) because this one means more.”
The touchdown at that time in the game basically put the game out of reach for Marist, who had seemingly pulled close enough to strike on the previous possession.
“That was the best drive we’ve had all year under those circumstances. He (Fountain) had some time out there, and he kept finding somebody to get open,” Reid said. “It scares you when he throws backwards in those situations, but sometimes you just have to have a play or two.”
Rome’s defense held again and when the Wolves got the ball back, Marist got a steady dose of McDearmont runs as Rome managed to run out the clock and grab the win.
McDearmont led all rushers with 54 yards on 15 carries. Daniel had 72 yards on nine receptions while Bray had 70 yards on three catches and two touchdowns. Fountain finished the evening completing 22-of-30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
The win moves Rome to 12-1 on the season. They now advance to the Class 6A Semifinals next week against top-ranked Langston Hughes, who beat Woodward Academy 56-28 on Friday.
“It can’t get any nicer than winning and going to the semifinals,” Reid said. “At this time of year, there is a light at the end of a tunnel that is that state finals. So next week, we play to go to the championship.”