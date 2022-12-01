The calendar has turned to December, and if a team is still playing high school football, it's been a special season already.
But once you get to this point, there is no reason to you shouldn't have your sights set on ending it with a state championship trophy in your hands. Powerhouse programs Rome and Langston Hughes are all that's standing in each other's way of playing for the ultimate prize next week as the two are set to square off in a Class AAAAAA final four matchup on Friday night.
Each team has been on a tear this season, rolling through opponents with relative ease, especially in the postseason, and it was inevitable in most people around the state's minds that the Wolves and Panthers would cross paths once the playoff brackets were released. Well, here it is. The matchup that has been anticipated for several weeks is about to go down.
Everything is on the line so here is what to expect when these two powerhouses meet on Friday night:
Rome (12-1) vs. Langston Hughes (13-0) at Lakewood Stadium
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: Georgia Public Broadcasting (Channel 8 on most carriers)
Last week: Rome won 17-7 at home vs. Marist; Langston Hughes won 56-28 at home vs. Woodward Academy
Series history: First meeting
Rome key players: Reece Fountain (QB, Jr.), Martel Hight (WR/DB, Sr.), Tyson Brown (DL, Sr.)
Langston Hughes key players: Prentiss Air Noland (QB, Jr.), Jekail Middlebrook (RB/DB, Sr.), Jaden Barnes (WR, Sr.)
What’s next: Winner advances to the state championship game to play the winner of Roswell vs. Gainesville
Outlook: Many in the state believe the two best teams remaining in Class AAAAAA are the two squaring off in this matchup. While Gainesville and Roswell might object to that line of thinking on the other side of the bracket, it's hard to argue against it just based off how Langston Hughes and Rome has looked over the past couple months and in the postseason specifically. The Panthers haven't really been tested in a four-quarter game all season. Their smallest margin of victory was back on Aug. 26 when they defeated McEachern by 26, and the smallest in the playoffs was last Friday when they defeated Woodward Academy by 28. Rome hasn't had quite the separation on the scoreboard in the postseason but has been dominant as well with its closest game of late being its 10-point victory last week against Marist. The matchup many are watching in this game is Hughes' high-powered offense against Rome's stingy defense. The Panthers have scored an incredible 715 points this season with the lowest single-game total being 40. Rome's defense has only allowed 8.2 points per game this season and has five shutouts. So something has to give. Hughes can do it all on offense, but their passing game led by quarterback Prentiss Air Noland is especially lethal as the junior has thrown for 3590 yards and 49 touchdowns in 2022. It is crucial for the Wolves to get in the backfield and affect the quarterback, and one of the best defensive lines in the state should be up for the task. With all the attention on the Panthers' offense, the Wolves' offensive unit might have a little chip on its shoulder. Rome junior quarterback Reece Fountain has had an outstanding year himself with plenty of dynamic weapons to use. Don't be surprised if the Wolves put up a big night against the Hughes' defense. These are the kind of games players, coaches and fans dream about. To be the best, you have to beat the best. In order to get to the state championship game, these teams will have to survive this battle. Wolves will have just a little more at the end to pull off what many would categorize as an upset. But for those that have seen Rome a lot this season, it's just another crucial win.
Prediction: Rome wins 33-31