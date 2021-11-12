The Rome Wolves have arrived at the playoff portion of their schedule, and they look like a team ready to make a deep run in the Class AAAAAA bracket.
Rome defeated Paulding County to clinch the Region 5-6A championship last Friday but have quickly turned the page to a tough first-round opponent in Johns Creek, which they will meet on Saturday night at Barron Stadium.
Here’s a more in-depth look at the matchup and what to expect:
Johns Creek (7-3) at Rome (8-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Series tied 1-1
Last Meeting: Johns Creek won 38-14 at home on Aug. 26, 2011
Rome Key Players: Stephiylan Green (DL, Jr.), Alto Moore (LB, Soph.), Martel Hight (WR/DB, Jr.)
Johns Creek Key Players: Kyle Durham (QB, Sr.), Tylan Johnson (RB, Sr.), Joshua Thompson (WR/CB, Sr.)
Outlook: The Wolves faced adversity earlier in the season as they dropped two straight in September, including their region opener against South Paulding. But the mark of a good team is how it responds to that adversity. Judging by Rome’s six straight wins to earn a Region 5-6A title, they must be a very good group that doesn’t allow much to get their spirits down. While they enter the Class AAAAAA State Playoffs as a No. 1 seed, their opponent Johns Creek isn’t the typical No. 4 seed. The Gladiators could’ve very well won their own region but suffered two close losses in 7-6A play, including 28-20 loss last Friday at home against Creekview and a 48-47 overtime loss to Cambridge at home back in October. But Rome has been battle-tested against very talented teams already this season and have passed most of those tests. Bryson Hill has been a playmaker in the running game for the Wolves, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark last week, and quarterback Reece Fountain is equally dangerous in the passing game with several playmaking targets to throw to. Fountain has more than 2,000 yards for the season with 15 touchdowns. The Wolves’ defense has shown the ability to shut down high-octane offenses over the course of 2021, and their defensive line has played a huge part in that, giving the second and third level help by dominating at the line of scrimmage. Much like Rome, the Gladiators have the talent to hurt opposing defenses running it and throwing it as senior quarterback Kyle Durham also is a 2,000-yard passer with 22 touchdowns on the season and senior running back Tylan Johnson has 1,000-plus yards on the ground and double-digit touchdowns. This is a tough first-round draw for Rome. Make no mistake about it. But the Wolves have been through the fires in the postseason the last few years and have been able to come up with clutch wins in a lot of those matchups. They are looking for their seventh straight trip to the second round as a matter of fact. This one is close into the second half, but Rome is able to make more plays when it matters to pull away late and keep their season alive.
Prediction: Rome wins 37-26.