The Rome Wolves had a strong campaign in Region 6-AAAAAA this season, finishing as runner-up in the standings, with several individual standouts making their presence felt.
A total of seven Wolves were honored with the recent naming of the 6-AAAAAA All-Region Team voted on by the coaches, including three first-team selections.
Leading the way on the first team was senior forward Steven Paredes, junior midfielder Josh Hernandez and sophomore defender Alex Vazquez.
Rome added a pair of second-team picks, including senior midfielder Tyler Garrett and sophomore defender Daniel Segura. Rounding out the honors were honorable mention selections junior Isaiah Johnson and junior Cristian Blanco.
Head coach Luis Goya and the Wolves (13-2-1) defeated Douglas County 7-1 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament and will play either Lassiter or Habersham Central in the second round next week.
Four Lady Wolves recognized
The Rome girls had four earn recognition on the 6-AAAAAA All-Region Team led by sophomore defender Abby Levesque who was named to the second team.
Three other Lady Wolves earned honorable mention selection, including sophomore Gabbi Bishop, sophomore Emily Cooper and junior Sophie Clowdus.
The Rome girls recently finished the season with a 4-13 overall record.