The Rome Boys went on the road on Thursday night and earned an impressive 71-56 win over a strong Chattooga team.

The Wolves (2-0) got off to a strong start, outscoring Chattooga 18-6 in the first quarter and were able to keep a comfortable margin from that point on.

Rome was led offensively by JayQuan Nelson who had a big night with 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Braxton Wade was also impactful with 20 points, including a pair of 3s as well.

EJ Holland added eight for the Wolves, and Antonio Foster and Cameron Keith each scored six.

Xavier Gray was the top scorer for Chattooga (0-2) with 15 points, and Brody Mobbs was also in double figures with 10.

Rome is back on the road on Friday for another non-region test at Harrison starting at 7:30 p.m. They will open Region 5-AAAAAA play next Thursday at Carrollton at 7:30 p.m.

