Boys Basketball|Rome 71, Chattooga 56 Wolves get road win over Chattooga From staff reports Dec 3, 2021 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rome's JayQuan Nelson led the Wolves with 22 points on Thursday in the team's win at Chattooga. File-Steven Eckhoff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Rome Boys went on the road on Thursday night and earned an impressive 71-56 win over a strong Chattooga team.The Wolves (2-0) got off to a strong start, outscoring Chattooga 18-6 in the first quarter and were able to keep a comfortable margin from that point on.Rome was led offensively by JayQuan Nelson who had a big night with 22 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Braxton Wade was also impactful with 20 points, including a pair of 3s as well.EJ Holland added eight for the Wolves, and Antonio Foster and Cameron Keith each scored six.Xavier Gray was the top scorer for Chattooga (0-2) with 15 points, and Brody Mobbs was also in double figures with 10.Rome is back on the road on Friday for another non-region test at Harrison starting at 7:30 p.m. They will open Region 5-AAAAAA play next Thursday at Carrollton at 7:30 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Local Events Trending Now Police: Rome man intentionally caused wrecks over a four year period to defraud insurers Go Time! Family Fun facility to open in mid-December Back on Broad: Rome's Christmas Parade is Tuesday night Honeymoon Bakery team places first in Food Network Holiday Baking Championship Rome police looking for information on Lindale man who has been missing since September Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists