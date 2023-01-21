Local offenses racked up yards and points at a high clip this past season, and there were several impact players that had a large role in that success for their teams.
The following selections represent the best of the best on that side of the ball from the seven high school teams located within Floyd County led by a signal-caller that put up impressive numbers while helping lead his team to a region title and a run to the Class AAAAAA final four.
Below you will find the full Rome News-Tribune All-County Offense, including Player of the Year, First Team and Honorable Mention picks:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR Reece Fountain QB, Rome, Jr.
Fountain led the Wolves’ offense to an explosive 2022 campaign as the junior quarterback threw for 2,961 yards on 218-of-292 attempts with 28 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He had a completion percentage of over 70 percent and a QB rating of 137. His rushing yards took his total yardage mark north of 3,000, and he added four touchdowns on the ground.
FIRST TEAM Jarvis Adams OL, Rome, Jr.
Adams was the Wolves’ most consistent offensive lineman this past season as the big man was able to hold up well as a pass blocker and move defensive bodies out of the way to make room for his team’s running game. He was also named to the 6-AAAAAA First Team Offense.
Gus Gammage OL, Darlington, Sr.
Gammage was a powerful blocker for the Tigers up front at tackle, grading out at over 80 percent for the season. His coach said his power and explosiveness were a great pair, along with his good technique to produce knockdowns and pancakes on a weekly basis.
Eliot Goggans OL, Pepperell, Jr.
Goggans was a consistent force at the point of attack for the Dragons and one of the key reasons why the team’s running game was able to control ballgames. He possessed the rare combo of size and athleticism that many offensive linemen lack and used it to his advantage as a run and pass blocker.
Gatlin Hancock OL, Darlington, Sr.
Hancock was relentless from whistle to whistle and one of those offensive linemen you didn’t want to see lining up across the way as an opponent because you knew you were in for a long night. The Kennesaw State signee graded out at over 80 percent for the season, and as tenacious as he was in the run game, he was just as technical and talented in pass protection.
Truitt Hayworth OL, Darlington, Jr.
Hayworth was described as a devastating blocker by his coach and led the Tigers in knockdown and pancake blocks thanks to his power and physicality. As a guard, he opened a lot of holes for the inside running game for Darlington and helped maintain a good pocket for his quarterback to throw from.
Connor Soales OL, Coosa, Jr.
The Eagles’ offense showed much improvement in 2022, and a lot of that was due to the improved play up front led by Soales at left tackle. He started every game and was voted as a First-Team All-Region offensive lineman after grading out at 84 percent in assignment, technique and finish.
Jack Good QB, Darlington, Sr.
Good was a first-year starter at quarterback, but it sure didn’t look like it as the senior put up a huge season to help the Tigers to a region title and run to the second round of the state playoffs. He threw for 1,679 yards on 101-of-145 attempts with 26 touchdowns and only three interceptions while also helping the offense out with his legs and the ability to pick up yards on the ground.
Evan Whiteside QB, Unity Christian, Soph.
Whiteside put up what many would call “video-game numbers” in his first year starting under center for the Lions in eight-man football. He ran for 2,221 yards and 42 touchdowns while averaging 7.9 yards per carry and added another 1,883 yards passing on 120-of-191 attempts with 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions to help Unity Christian to an undefeated regular season, region title and state runner-up finish.
D’Marion Floyd RB, Darlington, Jr.
Floyd is best described as electric with the ball in his hands as his speed and agility allow him to be one small opening away from going the distance every time he touches it. The junior ran for 1,360 yards on 173 carries with 19 touchdowns for an impressive 7.9 yards per carry average.
DJ Rogers RB, Pepperell, Sr.
Rogers carried a large portion of the load for the Dragons’ offense in 2022, putting up another great season despite many opposing defenses packing the box to try to stop the running game. The senior closed out his Pepperell career this past season by rushing for 1,490 yards on 170 carries with 17 touchdowns and an 8.8 yards per carry average. He added 156 yards receiving and a touchdown as well.
Will Bray WR, Rome, Sr.
Bray was a reliable target from week-to-week for the Wolves, and his numbers for his senior season prove that. He finished with 38 receptions for 667 yards and six touchdowns, including a couple of those TD catches coming in crucial moments in the second half of games.
DK Daniel WR, Rome, Jr.
Daniel could beat defenses in multiple ways, whether it was over the top with deep routes or taking screen passes and making moves to get upfield. The junior passed the 1,000-yard mark, totaling 1,023 yards on 72 catches with seven touchdowns en route to being named his region’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Thatcher Hall WR, Unity Christian, Sr.
Hall was the Lions’ top target in the passing game as he finished his senior campaign with 721 yards on 35 receptions with 13 touchdowns. He also chipped in with the running game, reaching the end zone four times on rushes and had two kickoff return TDs as well.
Jacob Seagraves WR, Armuchee, Jr.
Seagraves served as the Indians’ big-play threat this past season as he finished with 513 yards receiving on 27 catches. The junior added nine touchdowns as he was frequently running by defensive backs and on to the end zone if he was given any open space.
Ryland Scott K, Darlington, Sr.
Scott was consistent at a position where that is the exact thing a coach asks of you. He made 50-of-56 extra points as a senior for Darlington and was able to put points on the board several times when the team’s offensive drives stalled, making 7-of-11 field goal attempts.
HONORABLE MENTION
Coosa: Jyshughn Turner (RB, Soph.), Lavanye Millsap (WR, Fr.)
Darlington: Braden Bell (WR, Sr.), Thomas Bethel (WR, Sr.), Slade Clevenger (WR, Sr.), Jack Chandler (OL, Jr.)
Model: Jake Sanders (QB, Jr.), Jermaine Campbell (RB, Sr.), Keith Sprayberry (WR, Jr.)
Pepperell: Peyton Owen (OL, Jr.), Braxton Bragg (OL, Jr.)
Rome: Chance Arthur (RB, Fr.)