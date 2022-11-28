The heavyweight matchup that many anticipated when the state playoff brackets were released will happen on Friday, and it will happen on a grand stage.
Rome and Langston Hughes will meet in the Class AAAAAA Final Four on Friday at 8 p.m. as the game will be played as part of a doubleheader at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta while also being broadcast live by GPB Sports on Georgia Public Broadcasting (channel 8 on most carriers).
The Wolves (12-1) and Panthers (13-0) will follow a Class AAAAAAA semifinal matchup between Mill Creek and Milton that is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m.
After the top half of the bracket won the GHSA's universal coin toss last week, meaning Langston Hughes would host Rome if both teams moved on from their quarterfinal matchups, questions were raised based on the seating capacity of Hughes' home stadium not being enough for a state semifinal game based on the GHSA's requirements. This is why the decision was made to move the game to a neutral site at Lakewood Stadium, which holds close to 10,000.
It will be a much-anticipated game between state championship contenders as Langston Hughes comes into the matchup undefeated and ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAA according to MaxPreps. Rome, however, comes in right behind at No. 2 in those same rankings as the Wolves have reeled off 10 straight wins since their lone loss of the season at Carrollton, one of the last four remaining teams in Class AAAAAAA, in non-region play.
Rome is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2018 and seeking to add another state championship after winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. Hughes is in the state semifinals for the third straight season but seeking its first-ever state title.