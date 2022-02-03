The Rome boys put together another strong effort on Tuesday night to defeat local rival Coosa 6-1 in a non-region contest at Barron Stadium.
The Wolves (2-0) were led by Gonzalo Lemus with a hat trick in the scoring column with three goals. Steven Paredez also had a strong game with two goals, and Junior Morente added one goal as well.
Scoring the lone goal for Coosa (0-1) was Maiky Velasquez.
Rome will be on the field again on Friday when they visit Southeast Whitfield at 7 p.m. Coosa will travel to Fannin County on Tuesday for a match starting at 7 p.m.
In other recent prep soccer action:
Model girls 8, Chattooga 0
The Lady Devils opened the 2022 regular season in style on Wednesday night, putting up an impressive offensive and defensive effort despite rainy conditions.
Model (1-0) was led offensively by Perry Durden and Sophie "Texas" Lawing with two goals apiece. Ashley Vicente-Perez, Hadley Johnson, Railey Davis and Lizzie Ely contributed one goal apiece as well, and Johnson added three assists.
Lady Devils goalkeepers Emma House and Riley Howe shared time in Wednesday's opener and combined to record the clean sheet.
"I am pleased with this start to our season and look forward to another great season," said Model head coach Ian Crawley. "A huge shout-out to our fans that braved the elements to cheer us on. That truly means a lot."
Model is back at it on Friday when they visit Murray County for a non-region contest starting at 5 p.m.
Pepperell boys 8, Temple 5
The Dragons put up a big number on the scoreboard to earn a hard-fought win on the road on Tuesday in their season opener.
Pepperell (1-0) was led by Steven Villatoro who had a huge night with six goals. Rafael Segura and Kenneth Rivas each added one goal also.
The Dragons are on the road again on Friday when they visit Callaway for a non-region game starting at 7:30 p.m.
Pepperell girls 5, Temple 3
The Lady Dragons got contributions from several different players as they used a team effort to earn a road win to open the season on Tuesday.
Pepperell (1-0) received two goals from Samantha Ekey, and Montana Bowers, Sophia Grady and Jenna Grace Johnson all scored one.
Combining for several big saves in goal were keepers Trista Ely and Morgan Langley.
Pepperell will visit Callaway on Friday for a non-region matchup starting at 5 p.m.
Armuchee girls 1, North Murray 0
The Lady Indians got a first-half goal and held on from there thanks to some strong defense and goalkeeping to earn a hard-fought non-region win on the road on Tuesday.
Armuchee (1-1) took the lead in the 29th minute when Erene Castro scored a goal on an assist from Malone Christian.
Delaney Steen tallied six saves in goal to record a clean sheet for the Lady Indians, who will visit Temple on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
"Our defense was solid all night long," said Armuchee head coach Donald Bettler. "Chloe Hakala and Alejandra Aldana led our back line in a great game. I think our lack of fitness showed. But it was a good win."