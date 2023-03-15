Rome's Braxton Wade threw a complete-game gem to lead his team to a big 3-1 home win over one of the top teams in Region 6-AAAAAA and the state, Allatoona, on Tuesday at Legion Field.
Wade went the distance for the Wolves (9-4, 2-2 6-AAAAAA), tossing seven innings and allowing just one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts.
Rome scored one run in the third to take the lead and added two more insurance runs in the fifth before Allatoona scored its lone run in the game in the sixth.
Josh Ellard had a hit and three RBIs to lead the way at the plate for the Wolves. Bryson Thacker added a hit and scored a run, and Wade drew a walk and scored a run as well. Jeremiah Farrer stole two bases and scored a run.
Rome will look to carry the momentum over in the series when it travels to Allatoona for Game 2 on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Pepperell 18, Chattooga 0
The Dragons' offense exploded for 18 runs on 12 hits in a run-rule shortened road win to open a three-game series on Tuesday.
Pepperell (9-4, 4-0 7-A Division I) scored two in the second, six in the third and five each in the fourth and fifth to force the mercy rule at the end of five innings. Ryan Ely had a big day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Hunter Godfrey added a double among two hits with an RBI.
Sam Ross had a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs for the Dragons, Blake Floyd contributed a hit, two RBIs, two walks and two runs scored and DJ Rogers also had a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored. JP Kilgo and Nate Alford both had a hit and an RBI, and Ayden Frazier, Kameron Stager and Cade Middleton each drove in a run. Gage Owens and Layton Sanford each drew two walks and scored two runs.
Ely earned the win on the mound after pitching four shutout innings and allowing just one hit while striking out 10. Ross came in to pitch one scoreless inning of relief and didn't allow a hit while striking out one.
Pepperell will host Chattooga on Thursday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. to close out the three-game series.
Dade County 10, Coosa 7
The Eagles rallied from a big deficit to tie the game in the fifth, but three sixth-inning runs by visiting Dade County made the difference in a region home loss for Coosa on Tuesday.
Coosa (4-9, 1-3 7-A Division I) saw the Wolverines score six runs in the top of the first to claim the momentum early but worked itself back in the game and eventually tied it at 7-7 with four runs in the fifth. Dade County responded the next half inning with three runs and held on from there.
At the plate for the Eagles, Pacey Smith had a triple, an RBI, a walk and a run scored. Colton McBurnett added a double, and Gavin East contributed a hit and scored a run. Hayden McBurnett also had an RBI, and Trent Cantrell drew two walks and scored a run.
Coosa will travel to Dade County on Thursday to continue the series with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.