A couple of mistakes turned out to be the difference for Rome on Tuesday night at Legion Field as River Ridge outdueled the Wolves in Region 6-AAAAAA play for a 6-3 win.
“The runs we gave up in the third inning really hurt. We were able to answer with a couple of runs ourselves that inning, but it felt like we gave away a few runs there we shouldn’t have,” Rome head coach Brent Tucker said. “Whether we are hitting the lead off batter, or we have an out and a mistake, we can’t do that. I told the guys we looked like we were playing tight tonight.”
The Wolves trailed River Ridge 2-1 heading into the top of the third inning, and the Knights took advantage of a hit batter and an error to plate three runs and stake themselves to a 5-1 lead.
The Wolves answered with some runs of their own in the bottom of the third. Jeremiah Farrer led off with a single to right field and came around to score when Bryson Thacker launched a triple to right. Josh Ellard brought Thacker in on a ground out, cutting the Knights’ lead to 5-3, but the Wolves couldn’t find the timely hit to get any closer.
In the fourth inning, Joe Wilkinson, who scored the first run of the game for the Wolves in the second inning, got on base after the Knights’ catcher dropped a strikeout pitch. He advanced to second base on a throwing error on the River Ridge pitcher, but the Wolves couldn’t get a hit to bring him home.
River Ridge added one more run off a home run from Joe Cable in the fifth inning to up the lead to 6-3.
The best scoring chance for Rome after that came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Bryson Bridges led off the inning with a walk. Reece Fountain was then hit by a pitch, putting men on first and second base with no outs and the tying run at the plate.
River Ridge starting pitcher Chandler Thiel worked out of the jam by striking out the next two batters and getting the third batter to ground out to end the inning. Thiel earned the win for the Knights, pitching five innings, allowing only four hits and three runs and striking out 10.
Braxton Wade took the loss for the Wolves. The righty went five innings, allowing six runs (two earned) while striking out 11 and giving up five hits. Bryson Bridges came on to work the final two innings and didn't allow a hit or a run while striking out six.
Thacker led the Wolves at the plate going 2-for-2 with a single, a triple and an RBI. He also stole two bases. Wilkinson and Farrer had the other two hits for Rome.
Rome has been playing strong ball as of late including some good games this past weekend, but the first region contest seemed different on Tuesday.
“Coming into tonight, we were 6-2, and we played really well over the weekend. Then tonight for whatever reason we made some mistakes,” Tucker said. “I feel like that was the worst game we’ve played since opening night.”
While it’s only the first game in the Region 6-AAAAAA schedule for the Wolves, the region doesn’t offer much rest. The slate of teams features last year's Class AAAAAAA champion Woodstock, Class AAAAAAA runner-up Etowah and Class AAAAAA runner-up Allatoona, meaning every region game will be important and come against tough competition.
“The thing about this region is these teams are good, and they are going to play close. Tomorrow, it’s probably going to come down to who doesn't make mistakes and who can get the ball in play with a runner on third,” Tucker said “So it’s going to be that all season long. I’ve told the guys to get ready for it. We’ve got to grow up a bit and compete a bit more.”
Rome’s record falls to 6-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 6-AAAAAA, while River Ridge improves to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in region play. The two squads faced off again Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series. They will close out the series on Friday at Legion Field at 5:55 p.m.
“Tomorrow we get to go on the road and play these guys again,” Tucker said. “It will be good to get out of town and see what we can do against those guys on the road.”