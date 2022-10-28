Much like they have all season, the Rome Wolves played great complimentary football on Friday night with dynamic offense and stingy, opportunistic defense, and it helped them to a dominant 30-0 victory over Creekview and a region championship in the process.
Rome (8-1, 5-0 Region 6-AAAAAA) had three scoring drives from the offense and a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Tyson Brown to build a 28-0 halftime lead to set the tone and hold off any efforts from the Grizzlies to get back in the game in the final two quarters. With the win, the Wolves clinch the Region 6-AAAAAA title, giving the program back-to-back region championship seasons after claiming the 5-AAAAAA crown in 2021.
"I think it's great to win it with a game left on the schedule," said Rome head coach John Reid. "That was one of our goals going into the season to win the region title, and this just gives our guys motivation to move onto the next goal. We've got to keep working and getting better so we can go after those bigger goals down the line."
The scoring margin pushed Rome's combined advantage over its last four opponents to 208-7, and the Wolves have now outscored their region opponents 250-26.
The Wolves did most of the heavy lifting in the first half as the offense put together several scoring drives after a bit of a slow start in the first quarter, and the defense stopped anything Creekview (4-6, 3-3) was trying to get accomplished with its offense.
"(Complimentary football) is a big part of it," said Reid. "I thought we had a hard time offensively early on, but we hit a big play that got us going late in the first quarter, and then the defense and special teams were both really good to help us get that big lead at the half."
After the two teams punted the ball back and forth a few times in the first quarter, Rome got on the scoreboard late in the period as Reece Fountain hit Martel Hight on a 32-yard touchdown pass.
Early in the second quarter on a third and goal from the eight, the Wolves broke out a trick play as Fountain tossed to Jaedon Harmon who passed it back to Fountain for an 8-yard touchdown pass.
On the ensuing drive, Creekview attempted a reverse but fumbled the lateral, and Brown was right on the spot to pick it up and go 30 yards the other way to the end zone to make it 21-0.
Late in the half after Brown set up the Rome offense with an interception return to the Creekview 41, Fountain covered the entire 41 yards on one play as he kept on a read option and sprinted to the end zone with no defender in sight.
Reid said the senior defensive lineman Brown, who also had a sack and was in the Creekview backfield several times in the win, made some impressive, instinctual plays on Friday, but it wasn't much of a surprise to the head coach.
"It didn't shock me that he made those plays...he saw the reverse, played it well and was there for the fumble, then he broke off his rush on a screen and found it for the interception," said Reid. "He's really a smart football player and was prepared to make those big plays."
The only points in the second half came in the third quarter after Creekview was pinned back on its own 1 yard line by a great punt from Corey Gardhigh, who had a strong night on special teams. Rome's Darius Smith sniffed out a swing pass from Creekview and brought down Grizzlies' running back Isaac Hubert in the end zone for a safety to make it 30-0 with 3:59 left in the third.
Rome's defense preserved the shutout late in fourth quarter by stopping Creekview on a fourth and goal before the Wolves ran out the rest of the clock.
Fountain finished with 97 yards 9-of-15 passing with one touchdown through the air but also ran for 50 yards on six carries with a score and caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from Harmon on the throwback play. Harmon finished with 32 yards rushing, and Hight was the leading receiver with three catches for 69 yards and a score.
Hubert was one of the lone bright spots for the Grizzlies' offense as he rand for 89 yards on 27 carries. Quarterback Austin Guest threw for 59 yards and an interception and also ran for 41 yards.
Rome will visit Etowah next Friday to wrap up the regular season before going into the Class AAAAAA State Playoffs as a No. 1 seed on Nov. 11.
Creekview is off next Friday for the final week of the regular season and will have to wait and see if they can hold on for one of the final playoff spots from the region.