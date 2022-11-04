WOODSTOCK -- Rome treated home-standing Etowah like they treated all other region opponents on Friday night, running out to a lead before forcing a running clock in the fourth quarter and grabbing a 63-3 road victory to close out the regular season with a 9-1 record.
Having already claimed the Region 6-AAAAAA title a week earlier, Rome head coach John Reid said leading up to Friday night’s away game that the Wolves were treating it like a playoff game, and it showed from the opening series.
The Wolves took the opening kickoff and needed three plays to get on the scoreboard. Quarterback Reece Fountain connected with wide receiver DK Daniel on back-to-back pass plays before he hit Martel Hight for a 30-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.
Rome scored three more times in the first half with tailback Chance Arthur capping off the second touchdown drive with a nine-yard touchdown jaunt and a 14-0 lead.
Tailback Jaedon Harmon finished off the third touchdown drive with a five-yard touchdown run, and Hight closed out the first half scoring for Rome on a four-yard pass from Fountain to stake Rome to a 28-0 lead. The play before the touchdown, Hight hauled in a 37-yard pass to set up the score.
Etowah did manage to put a solid drive together to close the second quarter, getting inside Rome’s 10-yard line before settling for a field goal to cut the lead to 28-3.
Rome needed two plays to score on its opening possession of the second half. Fountain hit Hight for a nine-yard pass play, and then Harmon dashed 21 yards for his second touchdown of the contest.
Rome defensive back Joe Wilkinson intercepted an Etowah pass on the Eagles’ next possession, and Rome capped the ensuing drive when Fountain hit DK Daniel for a 14-yard touchdown and a 42-3 lead.
Linebacker Grant Bullard scored the Wolves’ next two touchdowns with the first coming on a nine-yard interception return for a touchdown. The next came on a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown, upping Rome’s lead to 56-3.
The Wolves finished the scoring when Javarius McDearmont scored on a seven-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 63-3.
The win moves Rome to 9-1 on the season and a perfect 6-0 in region play. Rome returns to action next Friday at Barron Stadium in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs against Paulding County.