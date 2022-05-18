A throng of parents, players, coaches, fans and more flooded the far end zone at Barron Stadium on Tuesday night to hear Rome High football coach John Reid speak moments after the Red Gold spring football game ended.
The multitude heard Reid extol the virtues of Rome’s football program and reinforce the need for hard work and diligence over the summer heading into a huge 2022 fall campaign featuring a slew of top-notch games.
“We have a great schedule this year. Four of our first five opponents could be in the top 10 of their classification when we play them, so it’s going to be tough,” Reid told the crowd.
Moments earlier, the spring game, which featured several different scenarios including different formations, one-yard scrambles and scrimmages between players from rising seniors to freshman, came to a close. During the affair more than 105 players were dressed out and competing on the field.
Rome’s defense, especially the defensive line and linebackers looked impressive throughout all phases of the scrimmages often putting tons of pressure on the quarterback and limiting rushing plays to a handful of yards.
Even with the defensive pressure, several players did shine in the scrimmage. Rising junior quarterback Reece Fountain hit several key passes, connecting on some long throws to set up the three touchdowns and one field goal in the scrimmages.
Wide receiver Martel Hight hauled in three passes on the evening, tallying 64 yards. Fountain spread the ball to several different receivers and managed on more than one occasion to escape the clutches of Rome defenders swarming the backfield.
The passing plays set up three touchdown runs. Chance Arthur scored on a three-yard run, Dyson Freeman scored on a six-yard jaunt that included him breaking two tackles to squirt into the end zone and CJ Flemister capped a drive with a one-yard dive after setting up the touchdown with a 10-yard run.
Kicker Diego Cordon got in on the action as well, connecting on a couple of extra points before getting a kicking tutorial on the field. The rising senior kicker took a couple of shots at a 32-yard field goal, even getting some kicking tips from Reid before his fourth attempt split the uprights.
The final session of the scrimmage featured the Red team versus the Gold team. Neither team managed to reach the end zone before the scrimmage ended, but a smiling Reid seemed pleased with the efforts on the evening.
“Goal number one was to involve special teams, and I thought we did a good job with that. Goal number two was to have a good competition. I thought at some times we looked a little nervous, but I thought overall we did well,” he said. "Goal number three was to come away on a positive note, and this was exactly what we try to get out of spring.”
While the home stands featured a good host of fans, Reid made sure to tell the parents that scouts from the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt were all on hand to watch the scrimmage, getting a look at several players.
“I think having the college coaches come out is just the way it operates for the Rome Wolves,” Reid said. “These coaches see our kids in the weight room and on the practice field. They are able to evaluate them, and our kids are getting tons of scholarship offers.”
Reid noted that at least 40 division one coaches have visited Rome High this spring, and he said he’s lost count of the total number of coaches from all divisions.
And of course, Reid talked about the upcoming season, which begins for the Wolves in roughly 13 weeks when they play Creekside at Barron Stadium in the Corky Kell Classic.
“It’s nice to be back in the Corky Kell Classic, especially after everything got kind of crazy there for a while. It’s a great opportunity to show off our city, but we do have some work to do to sell some tickets,” Reid said.
Coming off a region title last season, and with a slew of starters and top-notch players returning, the prospects look solid for Rome, but Reid wanted to make sure the players do their part in the summer and stay on an even keel once the season begins.
“I think we’ll be prepared. The question is can we handle the ups and downs,” Reid said. “We don’t want to get too far up, and we don’t want to get too far down, because we’ve got to be ready for region.”
And with those words Reid moved on to answer questions from parents and players eager to keep preparing for a promising upcoming season that Reid noted to everyone will be here soon.