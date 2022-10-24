The Rome boys team clinched a spot in the Class AAAAAA State Meet and were a tiebreaker away from a region title on Saturday with a strong performance at the Region 6-AAAAAA Meet at Boling Park in Canton.
The Wolves put together a strong team effort to finish with a score of 46 which put them in a tie with Creekview. The Grizzlies, however, won a tiebreaker based on a higher finish of the team's sixth runner to claim the region title and put Rome in the runner-up spot. Etowah was just a point behind those two in third with 47 in an extremely competitive race.
Leading the Rome boys was Tucker Wright who placed second individually with a time of 15:36.9. John Glick was next up with a fifth-place finish and a time of 16:41.5.
Rounding out the team score for the Wolves were Jonah Campbell (ninth, 17:08.5), Bo Bushnell (11th, 17:15.9) and Malikhi Glover (19th, 17:35.5).
The Wolves, along with Creekview, Etowah and Sequoyah will run in the Class AAAAAA State Boys Meet in Carrollton on Nov. 5 at 12:30 p.m.
The Rome girls finished in seventh place as a team at Saturday's region meet with a score of 162 as they failed to qualify for State. The Lady Wolves' top two finishers were Emma Lindenmayer (19th, 21:11.4) and Corinne Zumbrunn (24th, 21:36.7).
Sequoyah, Creekview, Allatoona and Etowah finished in the top four spots in the girls team standings to earn berths at the state meet.