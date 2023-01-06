Rome's Stephiylan Green and Martel Hight officially signed their letters of intent to Clemson and Vanderbilt in December, but the pair was celebrated on Thursday during a special ceremony at the Rome College and Career Academy.
Green, one of the top-rated defensive lineman recruits in the country for the 2023 class, will start classes at Clemson on Jan. 8 as an early enrollee while the four-star athlete Hight's official papers have already been sent to Vanderbilt. Still, Rome head coach John Reid said the pair's accomplishments were worthy of recognition not just for everything they have done for the program but also for the impact it can have on the younger Wolves' players.
"We definitely wanted to have something to honor them because they deserve it," said Reid. "They are both great players and great young men, and signing to play at an ACC and SEC program is a really big accomplishment itself. But we wanted our other kids here to see that this is a possibility too if they work as hard as Stephiylan and Martel have over the last few years. Being a Rome Wolves player means working hard all summer, all season and all offseason. A lot of people talk about the work, but these two did it. With high expectations and hard work comes great rewards, and these two signing is the culmination of that."
Green picked Clemson last summer over offers from several Power Five programs, including Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and many others. He finished his career at Rome strong with a senior season in which he had more than 60 tackles, 10 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
"For Stephiylan, this is a huge achievement for him...not just graduating and going to the next level but graduating early and starting (at Clemson) in January," said Reid. "We've helped him along the way as a player and student-athlete, but he's the one that decided to make this happen. We're very proud of him. As far as what he does on the field, he's big, long, fast and creates problems for offenses. There may be some defensive linemen rated above him, but we think and we've heard from a lot of defensive line coaches that he's the best out of all of them."
Hight also had offers from several Power Five schools during his recruitment. He originally committed to Louisville after his junior year but switched to Vanderbilt prior to his senior season at Rome. He served many roles for the Wolves over his career, including receiver, defensive back, kick and punt returner and punter.
"With Martel, nothing surprises you with what he can do on the field," said Reid. "He has incredible athletic ability with speed, leaping ability and is just a guy you want to get the ball in his hands. He's a multi-sport athlete here and makes an impact in every one of them that he plays. I can't imagine even how much better he will get on the football field when that's the one he focuses on at the next level. And going to Vanderbilt, I think he will thrive in that setting. He's a very smart kid, and I think he will be a great addition to that program.