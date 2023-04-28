Not even dark cloudy skies and on-again, off-again rain showers could dampen Rome’s excitement and enthusiasm Thursday afternoon as the Wolves boys captured the Region 6-AAAAAA championship at Barron Stadium, while the girls finished third and numerous performers finished earned a berth in next week’s sectional meet.
“I don’t know that there are words to describe the feeling of us winning the region title. It’s just so many emotions,” Rome head coach Nick Bridges said. “It’s only the third time in school history it’s been done. The relationships, the lessons we’ve learned, the ups and downs, the sacrifices every one of us have made are what it’s all about.”
For the Rome boys, the biggest question coming into Thursday hovered around whether the Wolves could find a way to outscore Etowah and grab the title. The squad did just that with solid performances from sprinters and distance runners to grab the team lead and then run away with the title.
The meet began Tuesday with all field events finals as well as finals in the 4x800- and 4x200-meter relays, as well as the 1,600 run. The Wolves had a strong showing in several events Tuesday setting up the run to the title Thursday.
Thursday saw the remainder of the running finals and Rome got going early in the day, with Javian Winston and Ja’quarious Johnson finishing first and third in the 110 hurdles. Jalen Winston then brought home a second-place finish in the 100 dash.
Jalen Winston, Antwion Carey, DeKaylon Daniel and Vincent Quilici blitzed the field in the 4x100 relay, grabbing first place by more than a second over the closest competitor. Quilici then powered to a time of 48.99 seconds to win the 400 and followed that up with a fourth-place finish in the 200.
Antonio Foster added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles before Tucker Wright handed Rome another individual region title by blazing to first in the 3,200 with a 9:35.
John Glick gutted out a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 to go with his sixth-place finish in the 800 less than half an hour earlier. Wright finished second in the 1,600 on Tuesday.
The Wolves brought the title home with a second-place finish from their 4x400 relay team.
Rome totaled 169 points to top second-place Etowah (134). Creekview (128), Allatoona (97) and Woodstock (59) rounded out the top five.
On the girls side, Mackenzie Hight brought home individual titles in the high jump and the 300 hurdles as well as a fourth-place finish in the 200.
Rome also had two relay teams grab region titles, with the 4x200 crew of Christionna Maxwell, Christa Ellis, Aniya Fields and Yana Seymore taking first, as well as the 4x400 team of Emma Lindenmayer, Maxwell, Ellis and Aniya Fields.
Overall, Etowah scored 168 points to finish first and was followed by Creekview (105.5), Rome (104), Allatoona (89.5) and Woodstock (78.5).
“It’s been a crazy experience this whole year. We challenged the kids yesterday, and kids have been challenged all season long. We are in a very difficult region,” Bridges said. “We had multiple personal and seasonal records from kids all up and down the roster. This was a total team effort. Track is an individual sport, but it’s the individual doing their absolute best for a team. I’m very happy and pleased with all they accomplished.”
Several other Rome athletes grabbed top four finishes meaning they will move on to the sectional meet.
Timothy Baltimore Jr. and Ian Williamson each grabbed top-four finishes in the discus, with Baltimore finishing second and Williamson fourth. Jarvis Adams and Justin Terrell grabbed top-three spots in the shot put, with Adams placing second and Terrell third.
Martel Hight leaped to a second-place finish in the triple jump and finished fourth in the high jump.
Nutiya Hunt finished second in the discus and sixth in the shot put.
Jaida Edwards placed second in the high jump. Sada Williamson finished fourth in the triple jump.
Maxwell grabbed third place in the 100, while Lindenmayer finished fourth in the 800 meters.
The now set their sights on the Class AAAAAA sectional at River Ridge on May 6. The top eight finishers in each event at that meet will return to Barron Stadium for the Class AAAAAA state championships May 11-13.
“We’re happy to get a bunch of kids on to sectionals,” Bridges said. “Hopefully, they can get in the top eight there and then get back home, because we have home turf (for the state championships).”