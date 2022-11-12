After an unexpected and rare first-round playoff exit last season, the Rome Wolves were taking no chances of letting that happen again as they ran out to a quick lead and didn't let up in the final quarter for a 49-0 win over Paulding County on Friday night at Barron Stadium in the opening round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Wolves (10-1) scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns on their opening two possessions of the game to make an early statement and added another in the second quarter to push the lead to 21-0 at the half.
After the three-score lead was established, the Rome defense dug in and preserved the lead with several impressive stops as well as a fumble recovery by Alto Moore, and interceptions by Joe Wilkinson and Darius Smith to preserve the shutout. The Wolves then used its physical running game to wear down the Paulding County defense and eventually add four scores on the ground in the fourth quarter for good measure.
"We've done a lot this offseason, during the season and this week to make sure that what happened last year in the first round didn't happen again," said Rome head coach John Reid. "And then there's nothing better than scoring on your first drive of the game. We played well form the beginning, had great field position, and our defense really did a great job against a Paulding County team that put up some points last week against Langston Hughes. We were concerned with what they could do. We did a lot of planning and preparing for them, and our defensive line played great again. We rotated those guys all night so they had fresh legs, and they made an impact."
Rome started strong, scoring on its first two offensive drives thanks to an 18-yard touchdown pass from Reece Fountain to Martel Hight and a four-yard touchdown run by Chance Arthur.
After Moore's fumble recovery set up the Wolves with great field position midway through the second quarter, the offense capitalized as DK Daniel took a short shovel pass from Moss Tant and scored from five yards out to make it 21-0, which was the score at the half.
Tant came in at quarterback midway through the second quarter due to Fountain suffering an injury that didn't allow him to return to the game. The injury is believed to be minor, and Fountain is expected to be good to go for the Wolves' second-round matchup as they will host Alpharetta.
The score remained the same until the fourth quarter when Rome's running game started seeing big holes in the Paulding County (6-5) defense. Javarius McDearmont scored on touchdown runs of 28 and 1 yard, and Arthur added two more rushing scores as well, reaching the end zone from 44 and 5 yards out.
The pair combined 290 yards on 40 carries and five touchdowns. McDearmont tallied 168 yards on 19 carries with two scores, and Arthur ran for 122 yards on 21 carries with three TDs.
"It was a really great character moment for our offense to find a way to keep producing with Reece out in the second half," said Reid. "I think we really put pressure on their defense, and our offensive line and two running backs really took the game over."
Fountain finished with 114 yards on 8-of-8 attempts and a touchdown in limited work due to the injury. Daniel had seven catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Paulding County quarterback Ty Collins threw for 157 yards on 21-of-37 passing with two interceptions. David Okoi was a bright spot as well for the Patriots' offense with 10 catches for 90 yards.
Rome's defensive line, including Stephiylan Green, Tyson Brown and Justin Terrell had a stellar night, putting pressure on Collins in the passing game routinely and holding Paulding County to negative yards in the running game.
Reid said he knows things will only get tougher as the postseason continues, starting with the tough second-round test vs. Alpharetta.
"We're down to just 16 teams left after tonight so if you get through to next week, you are a very good team," said Reid. "We're excited to be a part of that group, and we're ready to get to work to prepare for the next round."