Rome hosted Woodstock and East Paulding for its final meet of 2022 before resuming the schedule in January and came away with some impressive results.
The Wolves started off with a one-two finish in the 200 freestyle from Nicolas Johnson and Jacob Slocum.
Rome's Emily Davis clinched the top spot in the girls 200 freestyle, and Luke Gulledge came away with a first place finish and state qualifying time in the 200 yard individual medley.
Westlynn Epps finished second with a state qualifying time on the girls side, and Nathan Medley took the top spot in the boys 50 yard freestyle with a state qualifying time and season best of 21.7 seconds.
Jake Medley swam a state qualifying time of 23.49 seconds as well, finishing third.
Izzy Jennings took the top spot in the girls 50 yard freestyle with a state qualifying time of 26.04 followed by Emily Davis with a second place finish.
In the diving competition Cai Sabino took the top spot followed by Phillip Wooddell. Abigail Cooper took the top spot in diving for the ladies.
Nathan Medley finished first in the boys 100 butterfly with a state qualifying a new school record of 50.22 seconds, and Jake Medley finished first in the boys 100 yard freestyle. Kadey Clonts finished first on the girls side with a season best state qualifying time of 57.51.
Bo Bushnell continues to drop time in the 500 freestyle finishing in first, taking over 10 seconds off his personal best.
Lily Cantrell took the top spot for the girls in the 500 yard freestyle. The boys 200 freestyle relay team of Nathan Medley, Nicholas Johnson, Luke Gulledge and Jake Medley dominated with a first-place finish, beating the nearest competitor by over 10 seconds.
Epps swam a season best state qualifying time of 1:03.83 in the 100 yard backstroke.
Gulledge bettered his season, best state qualifying time in the 100, breaststroke finishing first.
In the final boys event of the evening, the pairing of Nathan Medley, Joseph Sisk, Nicolas Johnson and Gullege clinched the top spot in the 400 freestyle relay.
On the ladies side in the same event, the girls finished first with the team of Jennings, Epps, Cantrell and Clonts.
Overall, the Rome boys finished first and the Rome girls finished second. The team finished second in the combined team standings.
Rome will be back to action Jan. 5 at home for Senior Night. The diving portion will begin at 4:30 p.m. and swimming at 5:30 p.m. with senior recognition around 6 p.m. after the 50 yard freestyle.