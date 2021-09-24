As Carrollton marched down the field to open the game with a quick touchdown, Rome coach John Reid turned to his sideline with a less than happy look on his face and an exhortation to his team.
“Someone has got to make a play.”
The Rome players did that and more, as the Wolves responded to the Trojans’ opening touchdown with a barrage of big plays on offense, defense and special teams to bury previously unbeaten Carrollton 45-27 at Barron Stadium.
A solid mix of runs and passes on Rome’s first drive ended with sophomore quarterback Reece Fountain hitting DeKaylon Daniel for a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.
Rome’s special teams came up big moments later. The Wolves’ defense forced a three and out from Carrollton. On the ensuing punt, the snapper hiked the ball over the punters head. After the punter failed to kick the ball out of bounds, Rome’s Bryson Hill corralled it and rambled 20 yards for a touchdown, upping the Rome lead to 14-7.
The fumble return was just one of many plays the senior running back and defensive back unleashed on the Trojans, as many Carrollton coaches and players might be having visions of Rome’s No. 19 haunting their sleep for a few days.
Hill scored four rushing touchdowns, including a 70-yard break away early. He also blocked a punt that set up one of his touchdowns late in the third quarter that staked the Wolves to a 38-7 lead.
When asked if there was anything the precocious Hill couldn’t do after the senior played on both sides of the ball for most of the night, Reid just shook his head.
“Not that I know of. I’m so proud of him, because he had a rough game last week against South Paulding. But he’s a great kid who works really hard That’s what’s so fun about high school when you see a kid perform like that when he’s worked so hard at it,” Reid said.
Fountain also showed out. Although the signal caller only had one passing touchdown, his deft passes and ability to hook up with several of his receivers allowed him to help convert several third down plays extending drives and setting up touchdowns.
Fountain showed his touch in the opening drive of the third quarter, throwing for four, first downs including three times hitting a receiver on a crucial third down throw to keep the drive alive.
And while the offense made play after play, the defense throttled a potent Carrollton offensive attack that had been on cruise control so far this season behind N.C. State QB commit MJ Morris.
While Morris did manage to finish with two touchdown passes and clear 200 yards on the evening, Rome’s defense stymied his rushing attempts and made several big plays and hits on receivers and him to keep the Trojans from getting much of anything going for the majority of the game.
The win puts Rome (3-2, 1-1) back in the thick of the Region 5-6A race.
“This win is huge because it gets us right back in it,” Reid said. “But it’s not worth a darn if we don’t come back and play great at home next week.”