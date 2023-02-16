Coaches say all the time that there is no such thing as a moral victory, but with the state tournament coming up, it certainly doesn't hurt a team's confidence to show it can compete with one of the state's best.
That's exactly what Rome did on Wednesday as it went toe to to with top seed and state top-10 ranked Etowah in the Region 6-AAAAAA tournament semifinals before a fourth quarter run allowed the Eagles to pull away for a 71-56 victory at Rome High.
After trailing 37-27 at the half, the Wolves (15-12) saw Etowah maintain a near double-digit lead for the first part of the third quarter as the Eagles eventually led 45-34. But Rome went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit back to three at 45-42 after an old-fashioned three-point play by Christian McAboy.
Another bucket by McAboy got the Wolves within one at 47-46 late in the third before Etowah's Brandon Rechsteiner hit a 3-pointer to put his team up 50-46 going to the fourth.
Rome opened the final quarter with a 3 from Cameron Keith to get back within one, but once again Rechsteiner answered with a 3 of his own to push Etowah's advantage back to 53-49. Jamiel Williams hit a pair of free throws for the Wolves to claw back within two, but Etowah (18-8) proceeded to score the next 16 points unanswered to put the game away with a decisive run.
"We played well. We've just got to be able to close the game out," said Rome head coach John McFather. "We had it right there with about four or five minutes left, but we had a few possessions we didn't execute very well, they hit some big shots and it can turn that quick.
"This lets us know we can go right there with the best. We've lost several games by four points or less so we could be right at 20 wins. Tonight we competed well for three and a half quarters, but basketball is four quarters. Moving forward we've got to get ready for the next one. We're in a really good region so we have seen some good teams that should prepare us for the state tournament. We need to learn from this, be a little more disciplined and be able to close the game out. But I like the opportunity we have going forward."
The loss sends Rome into the third-place game on Friday at 5:30 p.m. where it will take on Sequoyah at 5:30 p.m. Etowah moves into the region championship game on Friday at 8:30 p.m. and will battle River Ridge.
The game started out competitively on Wednesday with each team making some tough shots in the first quarter before it ended at 11-11 thanks to a 6-0 run by the Wolves to close it out.
The contest stayed close for much of the second quarter before a 7-0 run punctuated by an off-balance 3 by Etowah's Dimitri Angelakos sent his team to halftime with a 37-27 lead.
Rechsteiner was the leading scorer in the game with 23 points, including five 3s, several at crucial times when Rome had cut the Etowah lead to one possession. He had eight points in the fourth quarter.
Aiden Weaver added 16 for the Eagles, and Angelakos connected on four 3s to score 12. Mason Etter was the fourth Etowah player in double figures with 11 points. Chase Clemmons contributed nine on three made 3s.
Braxton Wade led Rome with 16 points, including eight in the third quarter to help the Wolves cut into the deficit. Keith added 14 points, and McAboy and Martel Hight each scored seven off the bench. Williams chipped in with six.
The Wolves will now prepare for their next test against Sequoyah on Friday after splitting with the Chiefs in the regular season. Rome won the last meeting at Sequoyah by a 91-54 score on Jan. 31.
"We just need to come back and have a good practice tomorrow and start preparing our team," said McFather. "We've done a really good job of preparing for opponents this year several times. That's what we did before tonight against Etowah. Physically I think we are where we need to be. The mental part of the game is still where we need to keep improving."