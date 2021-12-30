The Rome boys trailed Baylor (Tenn.) for most of the game on Wednesday at the Carpet Capital Christmas Classic at Christian Heritage, and despite battling back within striking distance in the fourth quarter, the Wolves fell 67-58 at the tournament.
Rome (7-5) trailed 34-27 at the half and saw Baylor extend that lead to 10 at 46-36 after three quarters. The Wolves wouldn't go away quietly, however, as they cut the deficit to 57-53 at one point in the final quarter before Baylor made enough plays down the stretch to seal the win.
Leading the scoring for Rome was Jay'Quan Nelson with a game-high 24 points, including three made 3-pointers. Braxton Wade added 18 points, including four 3s, and Cameron Keith scored nine points.
Rome was back on the court to close out the tournament in Dalton as they took on White County on Thursday. The Wolves are back at home on Tuesday to host South Paulding in a Region 5-AAAAAA matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Heard County girls 56, Darlington 55 (OT)
The Lady Tigers had a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer in overtime, but it didn't fall as they lost a back-and-forth contest at the Heard County Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Darlington (10-2) made some big buckets in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 51-51 at the end of regulation and force overtime, but host Heard County did just enough in the extra session to escape with the win in a game that was tight throughout.
Leading the Lady Tiger's offensive efforts was Emmaline Ratledge with 21 points, including 12 in the second half. Georgeanna Dempsey was also in double figures with 12 points, and Jyjy Johnson added nine.
Heard County (10-2) was led by Jasmine Owens with 20 points and Jayden Boykin with 18 points.
Darlington will be on the road on Tuesday when they visit Bremen for a non-region contest starting at 6 p.m.