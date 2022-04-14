Postseason wins aren't supposed to come easy. That's what makes them that much more satisfying.
The Rome Wolves held a 1-0 lead late in the second half against Johns Creek on Thursday night in their opening-round matchup of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament, but the Gladiators scored an equalizer on a header in the box with less than three minutes remaining in regulation.
That goal didn't dissuade Rome from their belief they were going to be the team on top when the final horn sounded, however, as they quickly picked themselves up off the deck and scored a goal in the sixth minute of the first overtime session thanks to a rocket shot from Junior Morente which proved to be the game-winner as the Wolves' defense and goalkeeper Jason Cux shut down every Johns Creek attack from that point forward to secure the season-extending 2-1 victory.
"Johns Creek went to the state finals last season and lost a tough match to Dalton so we knew it wasn't going to be easy," said Rome head coach Luis Goya. "We knew it was going to be a mental game. We know we have the skill, but this game is about 70 percent mental. That showed tonight, and our guys kept working together, kept connecting their passes and kept playing great defensive soccer. I told our team not to prepare for an 80-minute game tonight. I told them to prepare for a 100-minute game because we knew how good Johns Creek was.
"We're just super excited to get this win and move on to the second round. We've got six seniors that have so much weight on them because they wanted this win so bad. They are not just doing it for them. They are doing it for their family, their friends, their school and their community. They are doing it for all the players that came before them."
The teams battled to a scoreless tie at the half with both producing offensive chances but the opposing defense and goalkeeping shutting each of them down.
Rome (13-4-1) kept plugging away on the attack and were finally rewarded in the 66th minute when Victor Valencia scored a goal on a shot from just outside the box off an assist from Tyler Garrett, who battled and maneuvered through multiple Johns Creek defenders to create the chance.
It looked as if that 1-0 lead would be the final score, but Johns Creek (13-3-2) sent a long ball into the box late in the game and a header just barely stretched over Rome goalkeeper Cux's hands and bounced in to tie the game and eventually send it to overtime.
That was the lone blemish on the night for Cux who played an incredible game in goal with 10 saves, and the Wolves' back line was stellar as well led by Isaac Vardy.
"Our defense was amazing tonight," said Goya. "Isaac had so many stops against their attack. We were prepared for everything they have done this season with all the film and scouting we had done before the game. It was all about fight and who wanted it more, and our defense was huge. Jason stopped some tough shots."
The Wolves now advance to the second round where they will visit Grovetown either next Thursday or Friday. Grovetown, the No. 1 seed from Region 3-AAAAAA, defeated Northside-Warner Robins 6-1 in their first-round matchup on Wednesday to improve their record to 15-2 on the season.