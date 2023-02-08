Rome fought and scrapped with River Ridge on Tuesday night but a big third quarter from the Knights proved too much for the Wolves to handle, as River Ridge grabbed a 59-35 win.
“We turned the ball over too much and that led to baskets for them, so that was huge. That got them going. Also they killed us on the boards,” Rome head coach John McFather said. “They were able to get offensive rebounds against us and stick it back in the hole. Turnovers and lack of rebounding was the difference.”
While River Ridge jumped out to a 9-2 lead early in the first quarter, Rome countered with a 3-pointer from Braxton Wade and two nice shots from Cameron Keith, including a 3-pointer to trail the Knights 11-10 at the end of the first.
The two squads battled again in the second quarter with neither being able to get any separation. Martel Hight, Darnell Collins and Jonathan Heath all scored keeping the Wolves close, trailing just 21-17 going into halftime.
Rome opened the third quarter with Keith swishing a shot, cutting the Knights’ lead to 21-19. It would be the closest the Wolves would get in the game.
River Ridge used several forced turnovers, points off of turnovers and aggressive rebounding to hamper the Wolves and finished the quarter on a 24-9 run, giving them a comfortable 45-28 lead heading into the final quarter.
David Hansraj led all scorers with 17 points and was followed by Jackson Head with 15. Bret Senay added 10 points for the Knights as well.
Keith and Wade led Rome with 12 points each.
The loss drops Rome to 14-11 overall and 7-5 in Region 6-AAAAAA. River Ridge moves to 19-6 overall and 10-2 in region. Both teams will next play in the region tournament to be hosted at Rome starting on Saturday.
Although the game didn’t turn out in their favor on Tuesday, McFather said he has hope for his squad in the upcoming region tournament.
“We’ll see. This loss should put us at No. 4, and we’re going to play on Saturday. We’ve been playing really well the last few games. Tonight, we didn’t play well,” McFather said. “Hopefully, we can bounce back. We’ve got to play and do the things they’ve been coached to do all year long. If we do that at a high level, I think we have a good opportunity to be one of the top four teams.”
In the Rome-River Ridge girls game earlier on Tuesday:
River Ridge 71, Rome 48
River Ridge used timely turnovers and strong shooting from the field to grab an early lead against Rome and never let go, as the visiting Lady Knights topped the home team 71-48.
The Lady Knights, the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAA in at least one poll, looked every bit the part early on.
Rome used two baskets from Breanna Griffin and a clutch shot from Jermiya Winston to cut the Lady Knights’ early lead to 12-6 in the first quarter. River Ridge’s head coach called a timeout, and the team responded by outscoring the Lady Wolves 11-6 over the remainder of the opening quarter.
Griffin connected on two more baskets and Winston hit a 3-pointer as did Caitlyn McAboy, but the Lady Knights managed to extend the lead to 34-22 at halftime.
A minute into the second half, Griffin knocked down two free throws, cutting the Lady Knights’ lead to 34-24 and giving some hope to the Rome faithful.
River Ridge then ran off 11 straight points, with Kayla Cleaveland hitting back-to-back baskets. Allie Sweet added a basket as did Mataya Gayle, upping River Ridge’s lead to 45-24.
Although Rome managed to score some points, the Lady Wolves were never able to pull within 10 points of the River Ridge again.
“We fought hard but we made too many unforced turnovers and several bad shots, and that hurt us,” Rome head coach Thomas McAboy said.
Cleaveland led all scorers on the evening with 17 points. Sophia Pearl added 15 and Makayla Roberson pitched in 11 for the Knights.
Griffin and Winston led Rome with 13 points each. JaViyah Gooch added six as did Ashanti Bowers.
The loss drops Rome to 14-10 overall and 7-5 in Region 6-AAAAAA play, while River Ridge moves to 20-5 overall and finishes the region schedule with a perfect 12-0 record.
Rome will see action again in the region tournament at Rome High School on Saturday. Although the Lady Wolves took the tough loss on Tuesday, McAboy pointed out that the season isn’t over.
“We just need to win a game on Saturday. It’s a good thing the tournament is here, and it’s a new season after tonight,” McAboy said. “We get to refocus and just try to go and win one game at a time. But definitely just win Saturday, and we can go from there.”