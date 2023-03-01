After falling behind multiple times and having a few miscues that cost them, the Rome Wolves could've easily decided it just wasn't their night on Tuesday. But that was the exact opposite of what they did against non-region foe Sonoraville.
Instead, the Wolves battled and found a way, coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the eighth to tie things up and then delivering the game-winner on a ground ball to second that Joe Wilkinson hustled to beat out as the winning run crossed the plate in a 4-3 victory over the Phoenix in nine innings at Legion Field.
"Any way we can get a win is fine with us...ugly, pretty, extra innings, whatever we need to do, we'll take it," said Rome head coach Brent Tucker. "We know we're going to have to grind sometimes, especially offensively. We've got some arms that can get outs and keep us in games. We've just got to grind out at-bats and find ways to score runs like we did tonight."
Rome (5-2) saw the visiting Phoenix take a 1-0 lead in the third inning as an RBI-groundout by Jaxon Pate brought in Coy Godfrey for the game's first run. The Wolves answered back in the bottom of the fourth, however, as Chaz Moore delivered a two-out, RBI single to drive home Reece Fountain and make it 1-1.
Neither team was able to add another run over the next several innings as the pitching and defense stepped up to shot their opponents down. Rome starter Braxton Wade went five strong innings in a no decision, allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Sonoraville (4-1) used several pitchers as Kannon England started and went two scoreless, giving up one hit and striking out four, Zevyn Ferguson coming on to toss the next two frames, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks and Pate pitching two scoreless innings of relief in the fifth and sixth as he gave up just one hit and struck out four.
With the score tied 1-1 after seven, the game went to extras, and Sonoraville was able to string together a rally for two runs to take the lead thanks to an RBI double by Pate followed by a perfectly-executed squeeze bunt by Dawson Townsend.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the eighth, Rome loaded the bases with no outs before getting a sac fly from Slade Wright to cut the deficit to one. Fountain then came sprinting home to tie the game once again on a pitch to the backstop.
Sonoraville loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, but the threat ended when a throw-away at first resulted in a close play at the plate where the Phoenix runner was called out as Rome headed into the dugout with momentum. The Wolves capitalized as the leadoff runner walked in the bottom of the ninth, was sacrificed over to second, found his way to third on a pitch to the backstop and then came home to score on Wilkinson's ground ball to second.
Bryson Thacker got the win in relief for Rome as he pitched the ninth, striking out four as he didn't allow a hit but hit two batters and one other reached following a strikeout in the dirt. Bryson Bridges pitched three innings between Wade and Thacker, and he allowed two runs on two hits with one strikeout.
Moore and Wright each finished with a hit and an RBI at the plate for the Wolves, and Fountain had a double and scored two runs. Wade contributed a hit, two walks and a run scored, Wilkinson had a hit and drew a walk and Josh Ellard reached three times on walks.
"Defensively I thought we played well," said Tucker. "We made some plays to keep us in the game, and our pitchers got some big outs. I think our baserunning was a little bit sloppy. We're really aggressive on the basepaths, and I think that's a good thing. But sometimes we need to be a little bit smarter. We'll work on that the first thing at practice tomorrow. We've got to understand situations and when to be aggressive. We've got good team speed overall and want to take advantage of that, but we have to be a little bit smarter with it."
Zach Lyles had a pair of hits and scored a run for Sonoraville, and Pate contributed a double and two RBIs. England, Brock Clements, Ferguson and Godfrey all had hits for the Phoenix as well.
The two teams are back on the field against each other on Friday as Rome travels to Sonoraville for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.