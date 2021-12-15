Rome took to the hardwood on Wednesday night in a battle with Pepperell in their first game of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament. Besides a competitive first quarter, the game was all Rome as the Wolves proved to be too much for the Dragons to handle in the 72-28 victory.
Rome coach John McFather said he was pleased with the energy he saw from his team.
“I was proud of our guys,” McFather said. “They came out with pretty good energy. In the second quarter, I thought we took off. We had a late ballgame Tuesday night over at Douglas County. We went into overtime there, and we got home a little bit late. Kids had to get up and go to school. That’s always on your mind. The number of kids we got to play tonight was a big help.”
The Dragons stayed in the game in the first quarter thanks in large part to Gage Owens scoring four of his team-high nine points in the opening period to keep the deficit at four (12-8) heading into the second quarter.
Rome took a firm grip on the game from there and never looked back. Multiple Wolves made their presence felt on the offensive side of the ball. Jay’Quan Nelson paced Rome with 14. Braxton Wade finished second in scoring with 11, while EJ Holland and Cameron Keith both added nine apiece.
McFather expressed how much he loves seeing balance from his team.
“We feel like we’ve got quite a few kids that can score every night,” McFather said. “It may be somebody different. To me, that’s the strength of our team. When you’ve got four, five or six guys, it’s hard to (stop). That’s a challenge for us to take advantage of that and play together. I thought tonight we showed some of that, and we got to improve.”
The Wolves will hope to build on this win and experience similar success against Chattooga in their second-round game Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Pepperell falls into the consolation bracket and will play Woodland on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
In other boys action from the tournament earlier on Wednesday:
Model Boys 73, Woodland 34
The Blue Devils completely outmatched Woodland and coasted to an easy victory on Wednesday afternoon.
Model head coach Jacob Travis said he was extremely pleased with his team’s performance.
“We shot it well early,” Travis said. “We moved it really well and played unselfishly. We settled down on defense and just stayed disciplined. I think we played really well the whole game.”
Model’s Dane Fisher was the biggest standout of the evening, as he put up a game-high 21 points. Fisher was lethal from beyond the arc, as all his points were from 3-point range. Teammate Jakenes Heard finished second on the team with 16 points.
The Blue Devils will have a day off before taking on the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Chattooga and Rome on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals. Travis said he hopes his team uses their off day to get better.
“We’re going to go back and work on shooting the ball again and work on moving the basketball and go back and sharpen the knife a little bit,” Travis said. “Sometimes a day off is good. Sometimes a day off is bad. It kind of depends on what you do with it.”
The Wildcats will fall into a consolation game on Thursday against Pepperell at 5:30 p.m.