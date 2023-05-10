It was a busy day for Rome High athletics on Tuesday as three new head coaches were announced for various programs at the school.
Rome named Kelly Carter as the new head track and field and cross country coach, Matthew Dunn as the new head wrestling coach and Shane Ramsey as the new head baseball coach.
Carter comes to lead the Wolves' running programs after most recently serving as the head track and field and cross country coach at Georgia Southern University from 2014-2022 where he helped his athletes break 28 school records, make five cross country regional appearances and produce multiple academic All-Americans.
He has more than 24 years of coaching experience overall at the collegiate level and as a U.S. Paralympic Games coach. He has also served as an assistant coach at Middle Tennessee State and head men's coach at Tennessee State after starting his career as a volunteer assistant at Auburn.
Before his coaching career Carter competed in the Junior World Championships and the 1988 Olympic Trials. He has a bachelor's degree in communications from Auburn University and a master's in sports administration from Tennessee State University.
Dunn takes over the Rome High wrestling program with experience at multiple stops as a head and assistant wrestling coach, including being the head coach of Rome Youth Wrestling from 2006-2009 and as an assistant coach at Rome High during those same years as well as 2013-14.
He was previously the head coach at South Doyle High School and also established the Elite Wrestling Academy in Tennessee. Prior to that he served as an assistant coach at William Blount High School and Middle School from 2004-2005.
Dunn wrestled at Maryville High School where he set the record for all-time wins during his career and then went on to wrestle at Maryville College.
Ramsey comes to lead the baseball program at Rome High after having success at Heritage High School where he coached from 2015-2019 where he won the Class AAAAAA state championship in 2019. He served as the Effingham County High head coach in 2022 and 2023 after being an assistant the previous two years.
Ramsey has won multiple Coach of the Year honors during his career, including Times Free Press Coach of the Year in 2009, multiple region coach of the year awards and Georgia High School Coach of the Year in 2019.
During his time at Heritage he helped produce an MLB Draft pick, 11 Division I signes, two Division II signees, three NAIA signees and seven JuCo signees.