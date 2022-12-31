An individual milestone highlighted a mammoth night for the Pepperell Lady Dragons as senior Morgan Willingham scored her 1,000th career point in her team's dominant 56-6 victory at home over non-region foe Praise Academy.
Willingham came into the contest 19 points shy of the 1,000-point mark and wasted no time taking care of business with a huge first half, scoring 21 points over the first two quarters, to achieve the impressive career accomplishment.
"It was a goal I set my freshman year, and I just kept working hard toward it and doing the best with the talent God has given me," said Willingham. "I'm just thankful to achieve this milestone and happy to have all my teammates and coaches that helped me accomplish it. To look back over my four years so far and how fun they have been, it's just a blessing. It means a lot to me to be a part of Pepperell history. I know my name will always be there."
Pepperell (8-4) took control of the contest early and never let the visiting Lady Lions (0-5) have a chance to get comfortable. The Lady Dragons led 13-2 after one quarter with Praise Academy's only bucket of the first half coming in the closing second of the opening period.
Pepperell kept up the attack in the second quarter, rolling up 18 unanswered points, including Willingham's history-making bucket late in the quarter that sent the home crowd and her teammates into celebration mode as many held up signs with "1,000" printed on them to commemorate the special occasion.
The Lady Dragons eventually led 31-2 at the half, and the second half featured many of the reserves for the home team with the result no longer in question.
Willingham's team-leading 21 points all came in the first half as she got the chance to rest over the final two quarters. Zoe Edge added nine points for Pepperell as all 11 players on the roster got into the scoring column. Hannah Smith, Aysia Day and Bricedee Stroud each contributed four points.
Emily Cobb was the top scorer for Praise Academy with four points.
Pepperell will be back home on Tuesday to host Unity Christian for another non-region test at 6 p.m. The Lady Dragons will jump back in to Region 7-A Division I play on Friday when they travel to Dalton Academy for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
"We know this second part of our season is very important because we have to play better in our region to put ourselves in a better position to get to the state tournament," said Willingham. "We want to carry this momentum over into next week and go 3-0. We're trying to improve and putting in a lot of effort to make that happen."