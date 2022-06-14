Amos Willingham first made a name for himself while playing on the fields in Chattooga County. Over the past week, he got to pitch on a little bigger stage a few miles south.
Willingham, a relief pitcher for the Wilmington Blue Rocks, made two appearances during the team’s six-game series at the Rome Braves, throwing three scoreless innings combined on the mound at AdventHealth Stadium. The righty pitched one inning on Friday and didn’t allow a hit while striking out two and then followed that up by pitching the final two innings of the Blue Rocks’ win on Sunday afternoon as he didn’t allow a hit, struck out two and walked one.
The former Chattooga High standout had a large contingent of family and friends on hand to see him pitch close to home and cheer him on during the series in Rome.
Willingham was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He signed with the organization in June of that year before being assigned to play for the Auburn Doubledays. After Covid wiped out the entire 2020 Minor League season, he played for both the Fredericksburg Nationals and Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2021 and was again assigned to the Blue Rocks this season out of spring training.
So far in 2022, Willingham has a 2-1 record with one save, two holds and a 4.00 ERA in 15 appearances for the High-A Blue Rocks. He has compiled 22 strikeouts and just five walks in 18 innings of work.
Willingham, the son of Jan and Britt Willingham, graduated from Chattooga High in 2016 following a stellar high school career before going on to play at the next level at Snead State Community College. He spent two seasons there before signing with Georgia Tech where he played the 2019 season prior to being drafted by the Nationals.