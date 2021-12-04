For a team to succeed up to its potential, it must have players it can lean on in crucial situations.
The Pepperell and Coosa softball teams each needed those kind of players this season, and that’s exactly what they got.
Pepperell’s Morgan Willingham and Chloe Jones and Coosa’s Abby Jacobs all stepped up for their teams when they needed them the most in 2021, and the result was the Lady Dragons and Lady Eagles advancing to the Class AA state tournament thanks in large part to multiple clutch performances by that trio.
Willingham, a junior catcher, is being rewarded for her efforts today by being named the Rome News-Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, and Jones, a senior, and Jacobs, a junior, are sharing RN-T Co-Pitcher of the Year honors.
Willingham said she was proud to be a part of such a strong run by the Lady Dragons in 2021 and much like the team, who went on a nine-game winning streak in late September and early October, she started to heat up at the right time late in the season.
“We started slow, but as the season went on we just continued to get better and come together more,” said Willingham. “We made some great memories, won some big games and it was fun to be a part of, especially getting to catch Chloe’s 400th career strikeout.
“For me, in the beginning of the season I started slow. I didn’t come out on fire like I knew I could. But later on in the season, I just got more and more confident in myself, and I was able to get some big hits for my team. Any time someone got on in front of me, I felt like I could push them in to score.”
Jones, who recently signed to continue her softball and academic career at Shorter University, was strong in the circle, especially down the stretch for Pepperell, including tossing multiple complete-game, double-digit strikeout performances.
“There were a lot of tough situations I pitched in this season, but I like when the pressure is on me and I get to have some control over things when it is uncomfortable for the team,” said Jones. “It was a great senior season. We started a little rocky, but when we started working more together as a team and trusting each other we did a lot better.”
Jacobs pitched the vast majority of the Lady Eagles’ innings this past fall and came through with some impressive efforts in the circle to help the team to its second-straight postseason berth.
“Our main goal was to make the playoffs again especially for the special group of seniors we had,” said Jacobs. “It was really cool to do it for them because they have been a big part of turning the program around. We had young players step up too, and to be able to beat some good teams and see it all come together was fun.
“I’ve always been put in pressure situations so it’s nothing new for me. I know what I’m able to do, and it means a lot to me to be able to do everything I can for the team because my teammates mean so much to me.”
Pepperell and Coosa are just two of the local teams in Rome and Floyd County that made postseason appearances as Armuchee and Darlington also earned a State berth in their respective classifications. All four teams are represented by players among the RN-T All-Area selections.