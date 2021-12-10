Unity Christian has had a bit of a tough start to the season, but leading scorer Austin Wilkerson has stayed consistent whether it be in wins or losses. That continued on Friday night as the junior scored 30 to lead the Lions to a dominant 72-37 win at home over Holy Ground Baptist Academy.
Wilkerson scored 23 of his game-high total in the first half alone to help Unity Christian (2-3) set the tone for a big offensive night. The Lions led 21-4 after one quarter and extended their lead to 40-11 at the half before coasting to the victory.
Adding to the big point total for Unity Christian was Bryson Marcos with 19 points. Dylan Brown added 10 rebounds for the Lions, and John Nance had six assists.
Unity Christian is back on the court on Saturday to host Praise Academy at 4 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from Thursday and Friday:
Unity Christian girls 60, Holy Ground Baptist Academy 28
The Lady Lions built an early lead and continued to add on throughout the evening as they earned a convincing home win on Friday.
The Lady Lions (2-2) took an 11-5 lead after one quarter but really turned on the pressure in the second quarter as they built their advantage to 30-15 at the halftime break. They continued the same pattern in the second half, outscoring Holy Ground 13-5 in the third quarter and 17-8 in the fourth.
Leading the charge offensively for the Lady Lions was Kyla Marcos with 19 points. Alyssa Dixon added nine, and Bekah Wisener scored seven.
Unity Christian is once again at home on Saturday as they host Praise Academy at 2:30 p.m.
Trion girls 41, Armuchee 35
The Lady Indians fought back in the final quarter but couldn’t quite complete a comeback on Friday in a region loss at home.
Armuchee (2-6, 1-1 in 6-A Public) trailed 35-23 after three quarters but fought back in the fourth to close the deficit within a few possessions before Trion made a few more plays down the stretch to seal it.
Olivia Moses had a big night for the Lady Indians to lead the scoring with 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter. Jaslyn Edwards added six points.
Armuchee will have a few days off before they take on Coosa on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the opening round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High.
Dade County girls 48, Pepperell 17
It was a tough night all around as the Lady Dragons couldn’t seem to get any positive momentum going as they suffered a lopsided region loss on the road.
Pepperell (3-3, 1-1 in 7-AA) got off to a very tough start offensively, going scoreless in the first quarter as Dade County built a 9-0 lead. The Lady Dragons trailed 18-9 at the half, but Dade County really put the game away by outscoring Pepperell 13-4 in the third.
Pepperell’s top scorer in the contest was Morgan Willingham with seven points.
The Lady Dragons will play again on Wednesday when they take on Unity Christian at 4 p.m. in the first round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High.
Carrollton boys 54, Rome 48
The Wolves led after three quarters on Thursday night but were outscored 18-8 in the fourth by Carrollton as they dropped their Region 5-AAAAAA opener on the road.
Rome (3-1, 0-1 in 5-AAAAAA) got off to a strong start to lead 16-8 after one quarter and eventually took an 18-15 advantage into the locker room at the half. The Wolves battled to a 40-36 lead after three before Carrollton came up with some big buckets and free throws at the right time in the fourth to turn the game around.
Rome was led by JayQuan Nelson who scored a game-high 15 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. EJ Holland was also in double figures with 10 points, and Braxton Wade contributed nine.
The Wolves are back on their home court on Saturday to host Dalton at 6:30 p.m. for another big region matchup.
Carrollton girls 57, Rome 39
The Lady Wolves got behind early during Thursday’s region matchup and could never dig themselves out of the hole as they suffered a loss in their 5-AAAAAA opener.
Rome (2-3, 0-1 in 5-AAAAAA) trailed 21-8 after one quarter and 35-22 at the half before Carrollton completely put the game away by outscoring the Lady Wolves 17-5 in the third quarter.
Pinky Nation was the lone Rome scorer in double figures with 13 points, including hitting three 3s. Taleyiah Chatman added eight points, and Allison Loveman scored seven.
The Lady Wolves will aim to bounce back on Saturday as they host Dalton at 5 p.m. for another region test.