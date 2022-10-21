Unity Christian quarterback Evan Whiteside had a huge night with more than 350 yards combined on the ground and through the air along with playing a part in six touchdowns to lead the Lions to a 46-33 victory over Fideles Christian at Barron Stadium while head coach David Humphreys reached a milestone in the process.
For Humphreys, it was his 100th career win as a head coach, and it was fitting that it came at Barron where he won many games early in his career while leading the Rome Wolves.
"It's just really a God thing for it to happen here at Barron Stadium," said Humphreys who has also spent time as head coach at Trion, Gordon Central and with the Rome Renegades (Indoor Football League) over the year. "I knew I was getting close when we updated my bio earlier this year, but I really didn't think about it after that. And I really never could've planned for it to come here. My first win with Unity came here last year, and I think back over all the times I have been on this sideline coaching Rome. When you get a win like this all it does is make you think about all the players and coaches you've been around and all the people that have helped you get there. I'm just thankful to be a part of it."
Whiteside was near unstoppable as he ran for 255 yards on 41 carries and five touchdowns as he displayed his tough running style against the Fideles Christian defense that several times had to deploy two, three or four players to bring him down. The sophomore also threw for 108 yards on 7-of-12 passing with one touchdown, which came on the Lions' first score of the game in the first quarter on a 37-yard connection to Thatcher Hall.
"Evan came into tonight with 1,300 yards through seven games, and now he's up over 1,500...he's just a really good, tough player, and he's only a 10th-grader," said Humphreys. "In 8-man football, the quarterback position is so important because they are the ones having to make decisions and plays almost every snap. I was tough on him early in the game tonight, and I've been tough on him all season. But he has responded very well to that and played more like a senior than a sophomore."
Whiteside's touchdown connection to Hall and ensuing two-point conversion run by Whiteside to make it 8-7 answered a Fideles Christian touchdown on its opening drive of the game as Rangers' quarterback Alex Tadros ran in from six yards out
Midway through the second quarter, Unity Christian (8-0, 2-0 region) found itself trailing once again as Tadros weaved his way through the defense and into the end zone on a 36-yard touchdown run to make it 14-8. But the Lions closed the first half strong with Whiteside touchdown runs of 10- and 1-yard to make it 24-14 at the break. Whiteside connected with Hall and Price Dyer on two-points passes after the scores, and the final score of the half was set up by a timely fumble recovery from the Lions' Ben Rooke.
The Lions pushed its lead to 32-14 with another Whiteside touchdown run on the opening possession of the third quarter, this time from six yards out, and it was also followed by a completed pass to Hall for the two-point conversion.
Fideles Christian (4-4, 2-2) refused to go away, however, and cut into the deficit again a few minutes later as Tadros found Thomas Grinstead for a 50-yard touchdown pass.
Whiteside ended the scoring in the third quarter with a nine-yard touchdown run to make it 38-21 after a two-point try failed. He scored once more in the fourth quarter on a six-yard TD run followed by yet another two-point pass to Hall. Hall was the Lions' leading receiver on the night with four catches for 78 yards.
Fideles Christian scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Tadros ran one in from 14 yards out early in the final period and completed an 11-yard TD pass to Preston Cornett with a little less than four minutes to play, but it was too little, too late as the Lions salted away the rest of the clock with the tough running game down the stretch.
Tadros had an impressive effort in the Rangers' loss as well as the quarterback ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns and passed for another 119 yards and two scores.
With the win, Unity Christian stays unbeaten in region play with just two games remaining.
"In a region with only four teams, if you have a hiccup just one week you can be in a bad way," said Humphreys. "Winning the region is so important because you can get a first-round bye in the playoffs, and that would be big for us being banged up some. We've got a tough one next week against a team that beat us up pretty bad last year so we've got to come back to practice next week, correct our mistakes from tonight and get ready for the next one."
The Lions will be back at home at Grizzard Park next Friday to host Horizon Christian Academy.