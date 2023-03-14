After helping No. 5 Berry to a 4-2 week in Virginia, sophomore Katie White has been named Southern Athletic Association Softball Player of the Week for the second week in a row.
The award was announced by the league office in Atlanta Monday afternoon.
White helped the Vikings to three wins against teams ranked in the NFCA Top 10. In Berry's 5-2 win in the first game of a doubleheader sweep at No. 10 Randolph-Macon last Thursday, White led off the game with a solo homer to stake the Vikings to a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Against No. 2 Trine last Saturday, the Atlanta native connected on a dramatic two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game and send it to another extra inning.
In Saturday's contest against No. 1 Christopher Newport, White led off yet another game with a solo homer, putting the Vikings on top. Later that same day against Transylvania, White singled and came around to score in the first, then hit her fourth homer of the week in the second as part of a Vikings rally to top Transylvania 6-5.
White hit .429 for the week with four homers, seven RBI, nine hits and 11 runs scored. Her OPS for the week was 1.500, and she also added a stolen base. For the season, White is now hitting .500 with five homers, 14 RBI, 24 runs scored and 12 stolen bases in 12 attempts.
Berry will be back in action this Thursday at Huntingdon in non-conference action. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
EQUESTRIAN
Kursman named Rider of the Week
For the first time this season, a member of the Berry Vikings Equestrian team received national recognition as Meaghan Kursman was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Equestrian Rider of the Week.
Kursman was nominated for her performance during the week of March 6-10 in the three-meet weekend against Sweet Briar, Lynchburg and Bridgewater.
Kursman a 5-foot-7 freshman Hunt Seat and NCEA Jumping Seat from Liberty Township, Ohio, helped the Vikings to an extraordinary and admirable performance against the top single-discipline teams in their first-ever NCEA meet weekend.
The freshman won her fences point last Friday, beating her opponent 86-78. Kursman also brought home her flat point, winning 66-63.
Kursman collected jumping points last Saturday, winning 84-78, and won flat points 71-70.
The award is the first of Kursman's career. The award is the first conference achievement by a Viking rider this year.
The Vikings have three contests remaining in the 2022-23 season. Their next contest is a road matchup on Saturday, for the Mississippi State IHSA Western Semifinals in Starkville, Miss.