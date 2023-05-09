After one of the best seasons statistically in Berry softball history, sophomore Katie White has been named Southern Athletic Association Player of the Year in a vote of the league's coaches.
The results of the vote of the coaches was announced by the league office Monday morning, two days after the conclusion of the SAA Championship.
White heads the list of All-SAA performers for the Vikings, with Berry getting seven First Team All-SAA members, two Second Team honorees and one Honorable Mention recognition.
A sophomore from Atlanta, White had the highest batting average for a Viking in SAA play in program history among players that met the statistical minimums. White hit .627 in SAA games, with 15 of her 32 hits going for extra bases.
The left fielder tied for the team lead in homers in SAA play with five and had an eye-popping OPS of 1.769. In regular season contests, White hit .508 with nine homers and 35 RBI.
White earned SAA First Team recognition, joining Berry teammates Anna Jackson, Morgan Frye, Paige Bennett, Shelby Daniel, Aleeya Thornton and Blair Hall.
Jackson, the 2022 NFCA/Diamond Sports Catcher of the Year for D-III, tied for the team lead in homers in SAA play with five. She also drove in 17 runs in SAA action and scored 16 runs. Including in SAA action was a three-homer game at Rhodes as the junior from Suwanee became the first Berry player to hit three balls over the fence for homers in a single game.
Frye set the Berry record for homers in a career when she connected on her 27th against Millsaps in the pod round of the SAA Championship. Frye hit .526 in SAA play with a team-high 25 runs scored and a team-leading 24 RBI. The junior from Suwanee also went 13-of-13 in stolen bases in SAA play and had an OPS during the regular season of 1.277.
Bennett, from Marietta, hit .485 in SAA play this season with 11 RBI and six runs scored. The sophomore had an OPS of 1.164 in SAA play and connected for a homer in SAA play against second-place finisher Birmingham-Southern. Bennett hit .333 in the regular season for the Vikings.
After being limited early in the season due to injury, Daniel came roaring back to hit .438 in SAA play with 10 runs scored and nine RBI. Daniel was also a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen bases against SAA foes and did not strike out in any of her 32 at bats against SAA competition.
Anchoring the shortstop position, the junior form Temple was a perfect 55-for-55 in chances from the field with no errors and a double play turned against SAA foes.
Thornton was one of the catalysts for the Vikings offensively in SAA play, as the senior from Lithonia scored the third-most runs on the team against league foes with 19. Her speed played a big factor in her offense as she had a team-high three triples in SAA play and had five triples during the regular season. Thornton scored 29 runs in the regular season for the Vikings and had 31 total hits.
Hall went a perfect 6-0 in the circle for the Vikings in SAA play with an ERA of 0.21. Against league foes, the SAA All-Tournament Team member had a Walks and Hits to Innings Pitched (WHIP) ratio of 0.45. League foes hit just .109 against her during SAA play, as the junior from Calhoun had an ERA of 1.14 in the regular season. Hall also hit .370 in SAA play with nine runs scored and seven RBI across 27 at bats.
Hannah Gore and Lauren Cothern head up Berry's Second Team All-SAA selections.
The Most Valuable Player of the 2023 SAA Championship, Gore earns Second Team honors after also posting a perfect 6-0 record in SAA play. The sophomore is undefeated this season with a 13-0 record and a team-leading 0.79 ERA, the 11th-best in the country.
The Roswell native also leads the SAA in fewest hits allowed per seven innings (4.25), strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.21), strikeouts per seven innings (7.9), WHIP (0.76), and walks allowed per seven innings (1.10). Her WHIP in all games is currently ninth-best in the country.
Cothern hit .400 in SAA play this season, earning SAA Player of the Week honors March 20 after hitting .600 for the week with seven doubles over five games, including five doubles in a three-game set at Centre. The freshman from Sugar Hill hit .350 in all contests with 14 runs batted in and 11 extra base hits among her 21 total hits.
Earning Honorable Mention recognition from the SAA was Danielle Sudick. The junior appeared in five games in SAA play, compiling a record of 3-0 with two saves. A Peachtree City native, Sudick had a season-high seven strikeouts in a win at Millsaps to round out SAA regular season play.
The Vikings currently have a record of 36-4. Winners of the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, Berry will await to see where it is selected to go next Monday.