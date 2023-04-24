ATHENS – Last Monday in front several hundred Bulldog fans, the National Football Foundation’s University of Georgia chapter held its 37th Annual Awards Presentation at the Athens Country Club.
Several awards and honors were also given out to current and former Georgia Bulldogs throughout the night. One of the award winners is Lindale resident Todd Wheeler. Wheeler was one of five former players to win the J. Reid Parker Post Graduate Achievement Award.
Todd Wheeler played Center for the University of Georgia from 1985 to 1988. In his first season, he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year. In his last season, he was named team captain. He was the last captain for a Vince Dooley led team.
After his time with the Bulldogs, Wheeler returned to the town of Lindale. He spent 15 years at Pepperell and was the offensive coordinator of the football team. He was also the head coach of both wrestling and track. Outside athletics, he was the head of the business department and was named the Future Business Leader of America Adviser of the Year.
In all, he spent time coaching Pepperell, Model High School, Rome High School, Coosa High School and back to Pepperell before retiring in 2022.
The Post Graduate Achievement Awards are presented in the memory of J. Reid Parker, who was an Associate Professor and Undergraduate Student Advisor for UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry. He also served as the Faculty Chairman of the UGA Athletic Board from 1972 to 1979 and UGA Athletic Director of Administration from 1978 to 1980.
Wheeler represented the post graduate winners and spoke in front of the audience and talked about the importance of the award and his time spent at the University.
One of the biggest highlights of the evening was listening to Jeff Foxworthy speak as the keynote speaker. Foxworthy entertained the audience with stories and quips on a wide range of topics. The Bulldog faithful laughed and laughed on every joke. Although Foxworthy attended Georgia Tech, he considers himself a big-time Bulldog backer. He attended last season’s Tennessee game and constantly tells others there is nothing quite like going to a Georgia game.
The National Football Foundation began operating in 1959 and has 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationally with the University of Georgia being one of the nation’s largest. Their mission is to promote and develop the power of amateur football in developing the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal, and the drive for academic excellence in America’s young people.