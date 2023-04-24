Wheeler receives post graduate achievement award

Todd Wheeler (seated, second from right) is pictured along with other award winners as well as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart (standing, left) and UGA Chapter Lenn Chandler.

 Contributed Photo
