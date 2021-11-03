The first few lines of the iconic Queen song "We are the Champions" are more fitting for this championship than any other in recent memory in my opinion. Or maybe I'm just a little biased.
The lines I'm talking about if you are unaware are "I've paid my dues, time after time. I've done my sentence, but committed no crime." Braves fans (and I want to make clear at the very first of this column that while I am the sports editor writing this piece, this one is coming from the perspective of a lifelong, suffering Braves' fan) we have certainly paid our dues time after time. And we have done our sentence, but committed no crime...other than accepting the life that is being at Braves' fan of course.
But through all the heartbreak, through all the playoff collapses, through all the times where we had a great team that didn't finish the job, through the rebuilding years where we traded almost everyone of value away to build a better future, we persevered. And as a reward, in the words of Queen, "We are the Champions."
There was some celebration last night for me. There was a lot of clapping, yelling, chopping and even a goofy sprint outside and up the street (as my sore and possibly ruptured left Achilles and limp today will attest). I am not ashamed to admit that there were a few tears as well. But even right now as I write this, I don't think it has fully sunk in yet that the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions.
I honestly didn't know if I would ever see the Braves or any other Atlanta team claim another championship in my lifetime. No matter how good a team we had or how much momentum we had going into the playoffs or during a playoff run, something always seemed to go wrong. Somehow we always found a way to pull defeat from the jaws of victory.
There was the blown 3-1 lead in the NLCS last year against the Dodgers. There was the 10-run first inning against the Cardinals a couple of years ago in the NLDS. There was the Falcons' 28-3 debacle in the Super Bowl a few years ago. There was 2013 loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. There was the 2011 season when the Falcons entered the playoffs with all the momentum in the world, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage and ran into a hot Packers' team that went on to win the Super Bowl. There was the 2005 NLDS when the Braves blew a big lead to the Astros and were eliminated from the playoffs in the 18th inning of Game 4. There was the 1998 Super Bowl loss to the Broncos (nobody mention Eugene Robinson). There was the 1996 World Series loss to the Yankees after coming home to Atlanta with a 2-0 lead.
I'm sure I left even more examples out over the time span from 1995 until today. But as Jorge Soler launched a ball into outer space last night and Dansby Swanson followed with a mammoth homer of his own and Max Fried mowed down the scary Astros' lineup and eventually as Dansby threw to Freddie Freeman for the final out, the pain from all those heartbreaks and disasters was wiped away. The Atlanta Braves can now say that "We are the Champion." I know I sure have been singing it in a very non-Freddie Mercury-like voice ever since Tuesday night during the hundreds of times I've listened to that incredible anthem.
If anyone knows me and my antics while watching a game of any team I claim to be a fan of, they know that I'm about as cynical and negative as you can be. Maybe it's been beaten into me over my years as an Atlanta sports fan. I am always expecting things to go badly. I am always waiting for the other shoe to drop and ruin our chances in the most unbelievable, yet very believable, way. But something was different this year.
While I had to battle a few times from snapping back into my old self even into Tuesday night when Max Fried had his ankle smashed into the ground on a close play at first early in Game 6, there was something different about me during this playoff run. For some reason, I was strangely positive. I was strangely confident that this team was going to do whatever it took to complete the championship run...that things were going to fall our way...that it just felt right...and that this was the team of destiny.
Maybe that's what it feels like to be a fan of a championship team. Because that's what we are, folks. We are the Champions of the World! Enjoy it, Braves fans. You certainly deserve it. Or in the words of Queen, you've paid your dues time after time.