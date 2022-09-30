Berry's Jake Weitkamp has been named one of 156 national semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation.
The William V. Campbell Trophy is considered the premier scholar-athlete award in college football. Celebrating its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.
October 28, the list of 12-14 finalists will be released by the NFF, with each of the finalists receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as part of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 6.
Weitkamp is one of 29 semifinalists from Division III. A graduate of Etowah High School in Woodstock, Ga., Weitkamp was a Second Team All-Southern Athletic Association honoree last season. So far this season, Weitkamp has 16 total tackles, a quarterback hurry, a pass breakup and a blocked kick. In May, Weitkamp was named the male winner of the Justus Edwards Inspiration Award, given by the Berry Athletic Department.
Weitkamp and the Vikings will be back in action this Saturday at Birmingham-Southern to play their SAA opener. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.