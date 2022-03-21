A pair of wins on Saturday and Sunday have the Georgia Highlands women in the exact position they wanted to be in when they set their goals prior to the season...in position to play for a national championship.
The Lady Chargers defeated Trinity Valley Community College 84-73 on Saturday in the NJCAA Championship quarterfinals and followed that up by beating Jones College 81-74 in the semifinals on Sunday in Lubbock, Texas to advance to the NJCAA National Championship Game on Monday night against Tyler Junior College.
In Saturday's win over Trinity Valley, Georgia Highlands (32-2) led 21-16 after one quarter and then 41-31 at the half. Trinity Valley cut the deficit to 60-51 after three quarters, but the Lady Chargers did what they needed to down the stretch to close out the season-extending win.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Chargers was Jashanti Simmons with a game-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds and five steals. O'Mariyah Tucker added 13 points, ShaoTung Lin and Jada Alston each scored 12 and Crystal Corley was also in double figures with 11 points off the bench. Alexandra Shishkina contributed nine points and eight rebounds, and Lin added eight assists and six rebounds to go with her point total.
In Sunday's win in the tournament semifinals, Georgia Highlands built a solid lead at the half but had to hold off a hard-charging Jones team over the final two quarters. The Lady Chargers led 18-17 after one quarter but dominated the second quarter to the tune of a 20-9 advantage to take a 38-26 halftime lead.
Georgia Highlands eventually led 61-47 after three quarters, but Jones cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter before the Lady Chargers iced the game down the stretch with great free-throw shooting. They finished the game 28-of-35 from the line.
Simmons once again led Georgia Highlands in scoring with 23 points, including knocking down three 3-pointers. Corley provided 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Lin scored 13 points with a 6-for-6 mark at the free throw line. Shishkina and Tucker each scored nine and combined to go 11-for-11 at the free throw line. Tucker also had 11 rebounds.
The Lady Chargers carried a 30-game win streak into the championship matchup against Tyler.