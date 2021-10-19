There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the Fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell
Watkins, a senior, started at receiver and had two catches for 76 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception, in the Vikings’ 59-0 win at home over Sewanee on Saturday.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
The graduate senior linebacker McKoy started at the Spur position and had a big day defensively, finishing with 10 total tackles (four solo, six assists), including two tackles-for-loss and a sack, in the Paladins’ 24-14 home win over The Citadel on Saturday. He also had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the win.
Adam Anderson, Georgia, Rome
Anderson, a senior outside linebacker, had six total tackles (three solo, three assists) and a half a sack in the Bulldogs’ 30-13 home win over Kentucky on Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
Hodges, a senior defensive back, got the start at free safety and recorded eight total tackles (three solo, five assists) in the Redhawks’ 32-31 home loss to Murray State last Saturday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
Syverson, a junior kicker and punter, had a big day for the Vikings in their 59-0 home win over Sewanee on Saturday. He punted four times for an average of 53.8 yards per attempt with a long of 70, he made a 39-yard field goal and was a perfect 8-for-8 on extra points and he handled seven kickoffs for an average of 56.9 yards per kick and three touchbacks.
Tae Hammond, University of the Cumberlands, Pepperell
The junior Hammond started at linebacker and had four total tackles (one solo, three assists), including a tackle-for-loss, in the Patriots’ 26-9 road loss at Thomas More last Saturday.
Jackson Norton, University of the Cumberlands, Rome
Norton, a junior, started on the offensive line in the Patriots’ 26-9 loss at Thomas More on Saturday.
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
Lawrence, a graduate senior, started at defensive end and had six total tackles (three solo, three assists) in the Paladins’ 24-14 win at home over The Citadel on Saturday.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman running back Burge rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries in a 54-32 Phoenix win on the road at Campbelsville on Saturday.
Nemo Reddish, Shorter, Rome
Reddish, a graduate senior defensive back, started at safety and recorded eight total tackles (four solo, four assists) in the Hawks’ 20-7 loss at home to Mississippi College on Saturday.
Jamar Roberts, University of the Cumberlands, Rome
Roberts, a sophomore defensive back, recorded three solo tackles, including a tackle-for-loss in the Patriots’ 26-9 loss at Thomas More on Saturday. He also returned one kickoff for 13 yards.
Christopher Dublin, Pikeville, Model
Dublin, a graduate-senior defensive back, started at safety and had four total tackles (two solo, two assists) in the Bears’ 44-13 loss at home to Bethel on Saturday. He also had two kickoff returns for a total of 108 yards, including a 94-yard return.
Trevor Thomas, Maryville, Pepperell
The senior Thomas started at quarterback and threw for 24 yards on 1-of-4 passes in Saturday’s 31-26 Maryville win at North Carolina Wesleyan. He also handled punting duties as he had seven punts for an average of 23.6 yards per attempt and a long of 41.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a senior offensive lineman, started at right guard on Saturday in the Hawks’ 20-7 loss at home to Mississippi College.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-junior defensive lineman Griffin had two assisted tackles, including a half a tackle-for-loss in the Hokies’ 28-7 home loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.
TJ Arnold, West Georgia, Model
Arnold, a senior, started at defensive end and had one solo tackle in the Wolves’ 30-26 win at West Georgia on Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu, a sophomore defensive back, recorded three total tackles (one solo, two assists) and also had a quarterback hurry in the Fighting Scots’ 44-41 road win at Wabash on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
Sims, a freshman wide receiver, had five catches for 69 yards with a long of 28 in the Knights’ 35-24 loss at St. Andrews on Saturday. He also had one carry for eight yards and returned one kickoff for 20 yards.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The redshirt-sophomore Collins started at running back and had 39 yards on eight carries and one catch for 10 yards in the Eagles’ 41-0 win at Point last Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
Leslie, a freshman, got the start on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers in their 43-20 win at Old Dominion on Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The sophomore wide receiver Wright had one catch for five yards in the Scots’ 31-26 win at North Carolina Wesleyan on Saturday.
BJ Williams, Hanover, Pepperell
Williams, a senior, started on the defensive line for the Panthers and had one assisted tackle and a half a sack in a 51-0 home win over Defiance on Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
Vilsaint, a freshman offensive lineman, got the start at right guard for the Hawks in their 30-25 win at home over Averett on Saturday.
EJ Lackey, Huntingdon, Rome
The freshman running back Lackey had one carry for three yards in the Hawks’ 30-25 home win over Averett last Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
Langford, a sophomore offensive lineman, started at left guard for the Tigers in their 59-0 loss on the road at Berry on Saturday.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
Chatman, a sophomore defensive end, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Trojans’ 31-28 win at Texas State on Saturday.
Knox Kadum, Virginia Tech, Rome
Kadum, a redshirt-freshman quarterback, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Hokies’ 28-7 loss at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday.
JC Burkett, Berry, Armuchee
Burkett, a senior, saw reserve action on the offensive line for Berry in their 59-0 home win over Sewanee on Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
The senior defensive lineman Ball participated but didn’t record any stats in the Terriers’ 27-24 home loss against Samford on Saturday.
NOTE: If there is a former local player making an impact in college football and we left them out, please let us know by emailing sports editor Alex Farrer at afarrer@rn-t.com.