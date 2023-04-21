Rome Braves' pitchers combined to issue 14 walks, and the Hudson Valley offense made them pay with timely hits to push those baserunners across several times and send the home team to a 10-4 loss on Thursday night at AdventHealth Stadium.
The Renegades (8-4) added 13 hits with those 14 walks with most of their damage coming in the first, sixth and seventh innings where they scored three runs apiece in those frames. They were able to add one more in the ninth for insurance in their third straight victory over Rome (4-7) to secure at least split of the six-game series.
Several Rome pitchers struggled with their control on Thursday evening, including starter JJ Niekro who took the loss to fall to 0-2 on the season. The righty ended up going 4 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
The command issues continued once the Renegades got into the Braves' bullpen arms as Peyton Williams came on to toss one inning and allow three runs on one hit with four walks and three strikeouts, and Estarlin Rodriguez followed with 1 1/3 innings of work in which he gave up three runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout.
Ronaldo Alesandro had the only scoreless outing of the five Rome pitchers on the night as he went one inning and didn't allow a hit while walking two and striking out one. Brent Burgess pitched the ninth and allowed one run on one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.
Several different players contributed at the plate for Hudson Valley led by Aaron Palensky's 3-for-5 night that included a homer and three RBIs. Rafael Flores added four hits and an RBI, Anthony Garcia had a double and an RBI and Antonio Gomez chipped in with two hits and two RBIs.
Grant Richardson also had a hit, three walks, an RBI and two runs scored for the Renegades, and leadoff man Aldenis Sanchez drew two walks and scored two runs. Luis Santos was able to reach base three times on walks to go with one hit and scored two runs.
Tyrone Yulie had a strong start on the mound to earn the win for Hudson Valley as he went six innings and gave up just one run on two hits with five strikeouts. Harrison Cohen also pitched a scoreless inning of relief while walking three and striking out one, and Enrique Santana and Ryan Anderson each worked one inning as well.
Three Rome batters finished with multi-hit efforts, including Stephen Paolini going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. added two hits, including a triple, and two runs scored, and Adam Zebrowski was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. Nacho Alvarez Jr. contributed an RBI as well.
Rome will look to snap the three-game home skid on Friday night when they host Hudson Valley again at 7 p.m.
NOTES: Attendance for Thursday's game was 1,012, not including around 50 dogs that were in attendance as Rome held Bark in the Park Night at AdventHealth Stadium.