Former Pepperell High standout Wesley Wade had a grand slam as part of a five-RBI performance as Berry defeated Piedmont, 12-8, Tuesday afternoon at William R. Bowdoin Field, giving the Vikings 14 wins in 15 home games in 2022.
Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first inning, Berry took the lead for good in the bottom of the frame. After a pair of errors on the same play allowed the Vikings to plate their first run, Andrew Pendleton's RBI ground out knotted the score, 2-2. Levi Cloud then doubled to the gap in left center, plating Wade to make it 3-2. In the second, Berry (19-7) took advantage of another error to score an unearned run as Spence Johns drove home Trace Cate to make it 4-2.
In the fourth, the Vikings loaded the bases with two men out for Wade. The junior would connect on a deep drive to center that soared well over the fence to give the Vikings an 8-2 lead.
Piedmont (10-11-1) answered back with five runs in the sixth to cut the Berry lead to one, 8-7. The Vikings would answer back with a single run in the bottom of the inning as another Levi Cloud RBI proved to be the game-winning run with the Vikings taking a 9-7 lead.
Two more runs came home in the bottom of the seventh. First, Zachary Hardee singled through the right side to bring home Cate. Later in the inning, Wade would send a sharp grounder off the Piedmont first baseman for a double as Hardee came home to make it 11-7
The teams would swap runs in the eighth, with Cate finishing a 3-for-5 day at the plate with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Mason Carnes would retire the Lions in order in the ninth as the Vikings earned the win.
Ethan Crump took the win in the mid-week outing, going four innings and allowing just two first inning runs.
The Vikings will be back in action this Saturday as Centre visits for a Southern Athletic Association series. First pitch in Saturday's doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.