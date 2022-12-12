Competing in one of the toughest high school tournaments in the southeast, Pepperell's Matthew Waddell had a standout performance to lead his team on Friday and Saturday at the McCallie Invitational.
The tournament held in Chattanooga featured 37 total teams, including some of the best from Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. Pepperell took a total of nine wrestlers to compete with Waddell having an impressive day to finish as tournament champion in the 182-pound weight class.
Cory Moten and Hayden Wheat each made it to the quarterfinals in their respective weight classes before being knocked into the consolation bracket, and Kolton Edge had a good run as well with multiple wins.
"It was a great experience taking a small group up to McCallie," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "They have a very tough two-day tournament that challenged our wrestlers and gave them a chance to see competition they normally wouldn't see.
"Matthew had a great tournament pinning his way to the finals before winning the title in a very technical, sound manner. Cory, Hayden and Kolton grew a lot this weekend in both their wins and losses. Our other guys fought hard and will use this experience to continue improving."
Pepperell will host Coosa and Rome on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a tri-match. It will also serve as alumni night for the Dragons as all former Pepperell wrestlers and coaches are invited to attend as a celebration of the program's history and tradition.