Pepperell’s Matthew Waddell put on another dominant performance to lead his team’s efforts at the Hook ’Em Holiday Classic at Lambert High last Wednesday and Thursday.
Waddell went undefeated to win the title at 150 pounds and was also named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler, as voted on by coaches of the teams in attendance.
Pepperell’s Kolton Edge also had a strong showing with a sixth-place finish in his weight class, while Jackson Lawrence and Cory Moten each won multiple matches.
“This tournament was jam-packed with talent from across Georgia, Alabama and even a Florida school,” Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders said. “Each bracket had multiple state champs, placers or qualifiers in it. We brought a small selection of kids to the tournament, and we were able to grind our way through two days of tough matches that I feel will benefit us with postseason around the corner.
“You don’t get better by competing in your comfort zone. You have to travel and see some of the tougher competition. I am still trying to instill to the kids that we have to stop focusing on the wins and losses as much as we focus on the growth. This year, I loaded our schedule with tougher competition and tournaments for the sole reason of growing as wrestlers for the postseason.”
Pepperell will be back on the mats Saturday when it visits Mt. Zion High for the Area 5-A duals.
Devils compete at Rockmart, South Paulding
Model had a busy week going into the new year as it competed at the Rockmart Invitational on Thursday and followed that up by traveling to compete at the South Paulding Duals on Friday.
The Blue Devils finished fourth in the team standings at Rockmart on Thursday as they were led by several individual top-four finishes. Noah Allmon placed second at 190 pounds, Riley Davis came in third at 175 and Rylee Kines (157) and Landon Wade (215) each finished fourth.
Model also wrestled well Friday, finishing third at the South Paulding Duals.
The Devils were at Chattooga for a quad-match against the Indians, Gordon Central and LaFayette on Tuesday. They will visit Rockmart on Saturday for the Area 7-AA duals, starting at 9 a.m.