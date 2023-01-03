Pepperell's Matthew Waddell at Lambert Tournament

Pepperell’s Matthew Waddell poses with his plaque for being named the most outstanding wrestler at the Hook ’Em Holiday Classic at Lambert High on Thursday.

 Contributed Photo
