Matthew Waddell cemented himself as one of the best wrestlers in the state after a runner-up finish in his weight class last February.
Now he’s officially one of the best wrestlers in the country.
Waddell, a rising senior at Pepperell, finished off an impressive week on Friday with a third-place finish in the 182-pound division at the USA Wrestling National Championships in Fargo, North Dakota. With the finish he was named an All-American, an exclusive honor that goes to only the top eight finishers.
“To be an All-American feels amazing and just further shows my commitment to the sport,” said Waddell. “All the sacrifices and hard work I’ve put in finally paid off. The tournament itself is an awesome experience. Being able to wrestle with the best in the country really opens up your perspective and drives you to be even better.”
Waddell made his way through the 128-man bracket at the premier wrestling tournament in the country to find himself in the semifinals. He then suffered a tough loss to the eventual national champion but bounced back to finish strong by winning in the third-place match.
“This is a huge accomplishment and the first ever for Pepperell High School to my knowledge,” said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. “Matthew’s relentless pursuit of excellence in the classroom, weight room and on the wrestling mat is showing. Matthew looks for an opportunity to get better on the mat anywhere he can, and he soaks up the knowledge from each coach that pours their time into him.”
Waddell finished as the state runner-up in Class AA this past season in the 170-pound weight class after claiming a state championship as a sophomore in the 160-pound weight class.