It was a season full of intense competition on the mats as several local teams and individual wrestlers had impressive seasons, culminating with some big goals reached in Macon.
Pepperell’s Matthew Waddell and Model’s Noah Allmon took home the ultimate prize of a state championship as each rose to the top of their respective weight classes in the state traditional tournament in February at the Macon Coliseum. The two seniors capped special seasons and their high school careers right where they wanted to be — on top.
The duo’s accomplishments in 2022-23 warranted great recognition and praise, and that’s exactly why they are the de facto captains of this year’s Rome News-Tribune All-County Wrestling Team, as they are being named the Co-Wrestlers of the Year.
Below is the full all-county Team, including first-team and honorable-mention selections from each of the schools.
Co-Wrestler of the Year Matthew Waddell Pepperell, 175, Sr.
Waddell ended his prep career with an incredible senior season that included a 42-1 record and winning the Class A state championship at 175 pounds to give him two career high school state titles. The Hofstra signee also claimed championships at sectionals and area along with winning first-place medals at tournaments at McAllie, Berkmar, Hillgrove and Lambert.
Co-Wrestler of the Year Noah Allmon Model, 190, Sr.
It was a storybook ending to Allmon’s high school wrestling journey as he came through when it mattered most to claim the 190-pound state championship in Macon. It was Model’s first individual state champion since 1983. Allmon’s success at state came after finishing in the top spot at both sectionals and area as his overall record was 48-4 in 2022-23.
FIRST TEAM Waylon Carter Coosa, 132, Soph.
Carter went 33-19 for the Eagles and placed in almost every tournament he competed in this past season as well as being a wrestler his team could count on in duals. The sophomore came up with clutch performances at the end of the schedule to advance through area and sectionals to qualify for the state traditional tournament at 132 pounds.
Jack Chandler Darlington, 215, Jr.
Chandler capped off a strong junior season with a 28-10 overall record and as a state qualifier for the Tigers following a third-place finish at area and a fourth-place finish at sectionals. The 215-pounder went 3-0 at area duals and finished second at the Callaway Scramble, third at the Heard County Tournament and fifth at the Hall of Fame Classic at Armuchee.
Aden Davis Darlington, 126, Jr.
The junior went undefeated this season against local opponents and finished with a 30-7 overall record. He claimed a third-place medal at state traditionals after taking runner-up honors at both area and sectionals. Davis went unbeaten at area duals and also boasted a first-place finish at the Heard County Tournament and second at the Callaway Scramble.
Riley Davis Model, 175, Jr.
Davis battled all the way to the state championship match at 175 pounds in Class AA before a runner-up finish. That performance followed championships at both area and sectionals. The junior wrapped up the season with a 47-12 overall record.
Manolo Deleon Pepperell, 165, Soph.
Deleon missed a portion of the schedule but made his limited time on the mat count late in the season as he claimed an area championship and a sectionals runner-up finish to qualify for state where he came up one match short of placing. In all, the sophomore went 16-4 at 165 pounds.
Kolby Dempsey Armuchee, 120, Sr.
Dempsey was a leader and team captain for the Indians and had a stellar senior season that included a 39-9 record, a third-place finish at state and an area championship. The 120-pounder finished atop his weight class at the Hall of Fame Classic at Armuchee in December and was fifth at the Lambert Hook ‘Em Holiday Classic. All that followed up individual state titles in both 2021 and 2022.
Kolton Edge Pepperell, 138, Jr.
The junior capped off an impressive season with a third-place finish at state and a 38-13 record. Edge finished as runner-up at both area and sectionals and took second at Berkmar. He also went undefeated against local opponents and was sixth at the Lambert Hook ‘Em Holiday Classic.
Albert “Tre” Goodgame Rome, 285, Sr.
The imposing heavyweight was a tough assignment for his opponents throughout the season and finished as a champion at both area and sectionals before coming in fourth at state in Class AAAAAA. Goodgame compiled a 29-4 overall record during his senior campaign that included a title at the Smith Station Invitational and a second-place finish at the Hall of Fame Classic at Armuchee.
Landon Headrick Coosa, 106, Soph.
Headrick finished 22-20 on the season in matches wrestled, but that doesn’t include the 12 forfeits he took for the Eagles. He finished fourth at state in Class A, third at sectionals and fourth at area as a sophomore.
Jonah Houston Model, 113, Sr.
Houston showed a lot of toughness battling through injuries to put together a stellar senior season and lead his team by example. The 113-pounder went 24-10 overall and finished fifth at state in Class AA. He was runner-up at both area and sectionals.
Rylee Kines Model, 150, Jr.
Kines went 41-14 as a junior, including a fourth-place finish at state. That effort in Macon followed up a runner-up finish at area and a fourth-place finish at sectionals.
Jackson Lawrence Pepperell, 157, Sr.
Lawrence was consistently counted on for wins in dual matches for the Dragons and was strong down the stretch in the individual season as well. The senior was an area champ, sectionals runner-up and capped off the year with a fifth-place finish at state to complete a 38-11 record.
Nick Moore Model, 144, Jr.
Moore was the top local performer at 144 pounds as he had a runner-up finish at area to qualify for sectionals. The junior completed the season with a 35-20 overall record, including a fifth-place finish at the Hall of Fame Classic at Armuchee and several wins to help Model clinch a spot in the Class AA state duals.
HONORABLE MENTION
Armuchee: Caden Atkins (138, Soph.), Sharpe Jones (175, Jr.)
Coosa: Ryan Spate (126, Sr.)
Darlington: Jack Cowan (175, Sr.), Adam Roberson (138, Sr.)
Model: Clay Koehler (285, Sr.), Bryson McJunkin (120, Fr.), Grayson Phillips (165, Sr.), Landon Wade (215, Soph.), Brandon Welsh (126, Soph.), Ryli Howe (Girls 135, Sr.)
Pepperell: Cory Moten (126, Jr.), Hayden Wheat (215, Fr.), Madison Baxter (Girls 235, Sr.), Gabby Waddell (Girls 135, Fr.)
Rome: Turner Curry (157, Jr.), Rubie Barton (Girls 235, Soph.)