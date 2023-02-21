Several local wrestlers made the trip to Macon late last week, but only two got to return as state champions.
Pepperell senior Matthew Waddell and Model senior Noah Allmon completed their high school wrestling careers at the top of the mountain as state champions in their respective classifications and weight classes at the GHSA state traditional tournament at the Macon Coliseum.
Waddell pinned all three of his opponents to claim the title at 175 pounds in Class A. It was his second state championship of his high school career.
Allmon won his first two matches by fall and then earned a hard-fought 3-1 decision victory in the finals to take the 190-pound state title in Class AA.
Waddell's performance led an all-around strong state trip for Pepperell as the team finished fifth in the standings in Class A with 69 points. Kolton Edge took third at 138 pounds, and Jackson Lawrence placed sixth at 157 pounds. Despite not placing, Manolo Deleon (165) and Cory Moten (126) also tallied points for the team with wins.
“We really had a great chance to place almost all of our wrestlers this weekend. Although we fell a tad short I am super proud of this group," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "Class A is arguably one of the toughest classifications for wrestling in the entire state this year, and our kids fought hard to earn team points for us in every match. Matthew dedicated himself to his craft and was on a mission to recapture his title. He will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers in our program without a doubt, but he is an even better person. Kolton has battled all year through tough situations and even went into this weekend banged up, but his mind is so strong he fought through a tough bracket to finish with his second state medal. Jackson Lawrence capped his career with a placement after reaching the state tourney two times before. Cory, Manolo and Johnathan (Hampton) all return next year along with Kolton hungry to reach the top of the podium. We finished fifth as a team which is actually the highest we have finished at the traditional tourney since the 1970s. We have a lot to be proud of and I’m excited to get back to work for the next year."
Allmon's efforts weren't the only impressive ones for Model, who took sixth in the team standings in Class AA with 79 points. Riley Davis finished second at 175 pounds, narrowly missing out on a state championship with a decision loss in the finals.
Rylee Kines placed fourth at 150 pounds for the Devils, and Jonah Houston took sixth at 113. Brandon Welsh (126) also earned team points with a win.
Armuchee had several wrestlers earn wins to total 37 points, which was good for 12th as a team in Class A. Kolby Dempsey was the Indians' lone placer, taking third at 120.
Chaz Brogden (106), Dusty McCollister (113), Caden Atkins (138) and Sharpe Jones (175) also earned wins to claim points for Armuchee.
Darlington's Aden Davis led his team's results with a third-place finish at 126 pounds in Class A. Teammate Jack Chandler (215) had a pair of wins also to earn team points.
The Coosa Eagles had multiple wrestlers make the trip to Macon with Landon Headrick finishing his season strong with a fourth-place finish at 106 pounds in Class A. Waylon Carter (132) also earned team points with a pair of wins.
Rome's Albert Goodgame battled for a fourth-place finish at 285 pounds in Class AAAAAA as the Wolves' lone state representative on the boys' side. Rubie Barton also placed for Rome in the girls brackets, taking sixth at 235 pounds.
Model's Ryli Howe finished fourth at 135 pounds in the girls state tournament as well.
Pepperell's Gabby Waddell (135) and Madison Baxter (235) also scored team points with wins and narrowly missed placing in the girls tournament.