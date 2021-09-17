A big fourth inning propelled the Rome Braves (56-59) to a 6-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads (45-68) on Thursday night. Braves pitching allowed just four hits in the four-run victory at State Mutual Stadium, and Rome’s offense produced a middle-inning hit parade to create enough separation for the win.
All of Rome’s damage came in the bottom of the fourth inning. An RBI single for Drew Campbell drove in Jesse Franklin V, then Campbell and Beau Philip came around to score on an Andrew Moritz single. The 3-0 advantage increased later in the inning as a Cody Milligan double brought in Moritz and Javier Valdes. Rome capped off the six-run inning when Riley Delgado drove in Milligan with a line drive to center field. Although Hickory found some two-out magic in the ninth frame and scored two runs, reliever Trey Riley was able to record the final out and end the two-hour-and-forty-minute contest.
Campbell (2-4, R) and Delgado (2-3, RBI) led the team with two hits each. Milligan (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R), Philip (1-4, R), Moritz (1-3, 2 RBI, R), and Michael Harris II (1-4) also recorded hits in the win.
Darius Vines had another fantastic start, receiving the win (4-4) after tossing five scoreless innings. The Cal State Bakersfield alum gave up one hit and one walk while recording three K’s. Benjamin Dum (1IP, 1H, 2K), Jake Higginbotham (1IP), Dylan Spain (1IP, 1K), and Trey Riley (1IP, 2H, 1BB, 2ER, 1K) each tossed one inning of relief.
The Rome Braves will play their final Friday game of the 2021 season tomorrow as they host the Hickory Crawdads for the third game of this week-long series. Gates will open at 6 p.m. EDT and first pitch is set for 7 p.m. They will then conclude the series with a 6 p.m. game on Saturday night featuring post-game fireworks followed by a 2 p.m. game on Sunday afternoon for "Family Fun Day."
