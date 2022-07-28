Berry's women's lacrosse team earned recognition from the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association as a recipient of the 2022 IWLCA Academic Honor Squad, with Lisa Bemis earning Division III Academic Honor Roll honors. The recognition was announced by the IWLCA Wednesday afternoon.
To earn the award, teams had to have a minimum GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale during the 2021-22 academic year. The Vikings compiled a team GPA of 3.27.
In addition, Bemis earned a GPA of 4.0 to earn a spot on the Division III Academic Honor Roll. To earn that recognition, a student-athlete must have a GPA better than 3.50 and be a junior or senior during the 2022 season.
Over 390 collegiate programs received the team recognition, in addition to more than 1,100 D-III student-athletes obtaining honor roll status.
Berry receives ABCA Academic Award
Berry's baseball team earned recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association as a recipient of the 2021-22 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, presented by Sports Attack. The recognition was announced by the ABCA Wednesday morning.
To earn the award, teams had to have a minimum GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2021-22 academic year. The Vikings compiled a team GPA of 3.33.
Over 420 collegiate programs received the recognition, in addition to over 250 high school programs.