Berry's women's basketball team capped off a successful weekend on the road with another Southern Athletic Association win against the Millsaps Majors, 62-51, on Sunday. With their fourth win in a row, the Vikings improved their record to 11-6 overall and 5-1 in the SAA.
The Vikings kept a comfortable lead during the first half, with many of the points coming from Sydney Blankenship. The junior racked up a total of 16 points in the first half, going 6-10 from the floor, and making four three pointers. Raven Washington went 3-3 from the floor, and contributed seven points to the Viking's 36-28 lead going into halftime.
To start off the third quarter, the Major sused a 10-2 run to tie the game at 38-all. Kish Chandler made sure that the tie would be short-lived, draining a three-pointer getting the Vikings back on track, and soon back to a 12-point lead by the end of the third quarter. By the end of the fourth quarter Berry pulled away for good, giving the Majors a losing record, 8-9 overall and 3-3 in the conference.
Blankenship pulled off another impressive performance with 24 points and seven rebounds, with Kish Chandler following her with nine points.
Berry also forced 29 Majors' turnovers, and shot 60 percent from the free-throw line.
The Vikings will be back in action Friday at the Cage Center against Birmingham-Southern. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
In other recent local college basketball action:
Vikings wear down Millsaps for SAA road win
The Berry Men's basketball team secured another win this weekend defeating Southern Athletic Association foe, Millsaps comfortably on the road 54-45. This also puts them on a four-game winning streak, bringing the Vikings record to 13-2 overall and 4-1 in the SAA.
Berry was first to light the scoreboard after a four-minute scoring drought to start the game. Both teams were unable to obtain any meaningful momentum in the first few minutes of the half, but then back-to-back threes by Chase Ellis and Robbie Rusciano put the Vikings up by six, 18-12, forcing a timeout by Millsaps with five minutes left until halftime.
Chase Ellis gave the Vikings a 10-point lead with 90 seconds to go in the half. A three-point play by Riley Costas gave the Vikings an 11-point lead just before halftime, with the Majors scoring the final points of the period to make it 27-18 at the break.
The game continued to be low scoring in the second half, with the Vikings proving to be efficient on defense, recording five blocks and six steals for the night. The Vikings held Millsaps to 13-of-62 shooting from the field, including just 1-of-28 from three-point territory.
Berry pushed the lead to 14 as Costas scored in the paint to make it 52-38 with under three minutes to go. Costas would be a point shy of a double-double as he added a game-high 10 rebounds to go with his nine points.
Rusciano led all scorers with 11 points thanks to three three-pointers. Ellis joined Costas with nine points.
The Vikings are back in action Friday at the Cage Center facing Birmingham-Southern at 8 p.m.
Hawks claim first conference victory of season
The Shorter Hawks were in much need of a win heading into Saturday evening in Clinton, Miss., and they got just that. The scoring trio of Ricky Knight Jr., Kendale Chambers Jr. and Mark Wilcox Jr. proved too much for Mississippi College to handle, as the Hawks were victorious 61-56.
The Hawks found themselves up 11-5 early via a made 3-pointer by Wilcox Jr. with 14:20 to go in the first half. From there, the Choctaws proceeded to quickly come back, and the game was tied at 27 going into the half.
Both teams took turns in the lead for much of the second half, but Knight Jr.'s made jumper that put the Hawks up 50-48 with six minutes left in the game proved to be a pivotal moment, as the Hawks never trailed the rest of the game and went on to win by a five-point margin (61-56).
Knight Jr. led Shorter in scoring on the night with 17 points and added five rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. Chambers Jr. finished right behind with 15 points to go along with his four rebounds and an assist. Wilcox Jr. had team-highs in rebounds (nine), blocks (3) and steals (4). He also finished third on the team in scoring with 12 and recorded an assist.
Mississippi College's Miles Miller put up a game-high 18 points with six rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in the loss. Teammate Judah Jordan finished second on the Choctaws (4-12, 2-7) with 13 and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to go along with a block and a steal.
The Shorter Hawks (4-11, 1-9) will be back on the hardwood next Saturday, as they will face off against the University of Alabama in Huntsville on the road at 5 p.m.
Lady Hawks fall short at Mississippi College
The Shorter Lady Hawks fell to the Mississippi College Lady Choctaws 83-58 on Saturday afternoon in their final game of the weekend on the road.
Shorter is now 2-10 on the season and 0-9 in GSC play after this afternoon's game. Mississippi improves to 9-8 on the season and 4-6 in GSC play after today.
The score stayed close throughout the first half, and the Lady Choctaws led 40-33 at the half. However, a strong second half helped Mississippi win the game. The Lady Choctaws scored 18 points in the third quarter and 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Jasmine Gaines led the way for the Lady Hawks with 22 points and five rebounds. Azaria Howard scored 10 points and had five rebounds for Shorter. Ansley Barge had nine points and four rebounds for the Lady Hawks, and Kelly Pickett scored eight points and had seven rebounds.
The Lady Hawks return to action on Saturday, January 29 and will face the Lady Chargers of the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Tip-off will be at 2 p.m. in Huntsville.